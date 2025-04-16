NRM supporters decry high nomination fees

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has increased nomination fees for all party members intending to contest for elective positions in the forthcoming NRM party primaries, ahead of the 2026 General Elections. Under the new rates, those aspiring for the position of national chairperson will part with Shs20m, up from Shs10m.

Those vying for the position of 1st National Vice Chairperson (male) and 2nd National Vice Chairperson (female) will pay Shs10m up from Shs5m. Aspiring MPs are expected to pay Shs3m. They previously paid Shs2m while those contesting for President will be required to pay Shs20m. NRM District City chairpersons, who were previously paying Shs200,000, will now pay Shs500,000.

Lord councillors will part with Shs1m, away from Shs200,000 they were previously paying. Speaking to the media during the launch of the party road map in Kampala yesterday, NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja Nsereko defended the increment, saying it was meant to finance the forthcoming party activities ahead of the general elections.

“This money will facilitate our internal elections. It is not enough compared to the activities we have lined up,” she said. She said part of the money will be used to pay nomination fees for flag bearers for all the NRM candidates. However, some of the contenders that the Daily Monitor interviewed yesterday criticised the increment, saying it will deny the country capable and efficient leaders who lack the financial muscle to contest for any position of their choice. Mr Eric Mukhwana, who is eyeing the Bungokho Central MP seat, said: “It means one needs about Shs6 million for both party nomination and general elections by the Electoral Commission (EC). This raises the cost of elections and in so doing, eliminates potential leaders who have no financial muscle.”

Mr Byansi Muhammed, the Mbarara City councillor, concurs, saying it will force potential contenders to join other political parties or contest as independents. Mr Sansabula Bukenya, who is aspiring for the Kalangala District chairperson, decried the commercialisation of politics. “Elections in Uganda are not for the faint-hearted—or the broke. Most of us young people are economically marginalised.

These fees will lock out many potential leaders. How are youth expected to compete if the process is already so expensive?” He wondered. Ms Rebecca Adie Moro, who has expressed interest in contesting for the Apac Woman MP seat on the NRM ticket, said: “This is a plan by some people within the party to block the poor youth from contesting.” “This is the idea of some elderly people in the party who fear competition from the young people. I am asking the top decision makers in the party to consider revising the fees so that the youth who do not have money are not blocked from contesting,” she added. Mr Benard Otim Odoc, an NRM member who is eyeing the Maruzi North County MP seat, said the unemployed will be eliminated automatically. “The academic qualification for one to contest as a Member of Parliament is an Advanced Level certificate. How will a student, who completed A-Level last year and wants to contest, get Shs3 million for nomination fees? This is a very big discrimination.

The poor will not afford it,” he said. The Jinja deputy mayor and female councillor for persons with disability, Ms Fazira Kawuma, said the high nomination fees will see more NRM cadres contesting as independents in future. "A slight increase would have been acceptable, but Shs500,000 for city councillors is too much," she said. Mr Samuel Kakaire, a Bugweri County aspirant, accused the NRM party of commercialising elections while Ms Debora Mwesigwa, an aspiring Kamuli District Woman MP, said the increment is intended to discourage new entrants. "But it won't deter me. I'm committed to getting the NRM card, and I'll pay whatever fee is set. The money will help run the party's day-to-day activities,” Ms Mwesigwa said. Ms Hellen Flavia Nagawa, a Kalangala District woman MP aspirant, however, said the increment was justifiable. “I honestly don’t have a problem with the increased nomination fees. In Kalangala, one sub-county alone has several islands.

You need a lot of fuel just to move from one village to another. It’s the political parties that often have to cover those costs. So, if the fees help boost party activities in such areas, I think it’s justified.” Mr Amos Mandela, a former legislator for Buyamba County in Rakai District, who is planning to reclaim the seat, said he has no issue with the increased fees because that is what comes with the responsibility the leaders are entrusted with. “I have no problem with that [fee] because they have the authority to do so.

However, it would be wise if there were some sort of consultation from other stakeholders to get their input,” he said. “My worry is the failure by the party leadership to put those funds to proper use,” he added. Ms Harriet Nandutu, an aspirant for the Manafwa District Woman MP, said the increment is fair, adding that it would help to support party activities. “The NRM is a party and it has organs like the secretariat, among others. It conducts party activities which need money, and also for as a candidate, you need to be financially stable before planning to contest for any position.”

NRM nomination fees structure;

National chairman from Shs10m to Shs20m

1st National Vice Chairperson (male) – from Shs5m to Shs10m

2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female) –from Shs5m to Shs10m

National Vice Chairperson of the regions - Shs5m

League chairpersons –Shs1m

Other Executive members - Shs500, 000

NRM District City Chairperson -Shs500, 000

District /City main stream Vice C/P - Shs50, 000

General Secretary- Shs50,000

Publicity secretary- Shs50,000

Secretary for finance Shs50,000

NRM/ city leagues C/P -Shs100,000

NRM district city league V-c/p - Shs100,000

General secretary- Shs100, 000

Publicity secretary -Shs100, 000

Secretary for finance -Shs100, 000

Municipality /city division main stream C/P -Shs200, 000

Municipality C/P city division leagues -Shs50, 000

NRM sub county mainstream C/P -Shs50, 000



Nomination fee for national positions



President -Shs20m

Member of Parliament-Shs3m

Lord Mayor – Shs1.5m

City Councilors – Shs500, 000

Lord Councilors –Shs1m

LCV Chairperson- Shs1m

LCV Councilor – Shs200, 000

City division mayors – Shs1m

Municipal Mayors – Shs750, 000

Municipal/ Division Councilors - Shs100, 000

Sub –county chairpersons- Shs20, 000

Town council chairpersons – Shs20, 000

Division Municipal chairpersons – Shs20, 000

Local government chairpersons- Shs20, 000

Sub-county councilors – Shs20, 000

Town council councilors – Shs20, 000

LC1 chairpersons - Shs10,000



Party primaries polling dates

Party structures – May 6, 2025

SIG Committees (youth, PWDs and older persons) - May 24, 2025

Member of Parliament (Constituency, district/ city and women MP)- July 16, 2025.

Local government council and municipal/city division mayors- July 24, 2025.

Local government council IV (Municipal /City division) councilors – August 18, 2025.

Local government council III (sub- county/town council /municipal division) will be elected on August 15, 2025.

Elective National conference to elect the NRM Presidential flag bearer, executive committee of CEC, executive committees of special organs at national level and special interest group MP flag bearers on August 25, 2025.

