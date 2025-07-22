NRM ticket loser petitions Magogo’s victory in Budiope East

The former Member of Parliament for Budiope East, Mr Godfrey Dhamuzungu, who recently lost the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag to incumbent MP Moses Magogo, has petitioned the results of the party’s primary elections, citing widespread irregularities.

In a petition submitted on Monday to the NRM Electoral Commission, Mr Dhamuzungu, a longtime political rival of Mr Magogo, alleged that the primaries were fraught with voter bribery, intimidation of his supporters, and tampering with declaration forms.

Mr Magogo was declared winner of the NRM ticket for Budiope East with 63,758 votes, followed by Mr Dhamuzungu with 15,177 votes, and Mr Dan Mulirire, who garnered 2,127 votes.

Mr Dhamuzungu also questioned the credibility of the voter register used in several polling stations, claiming that inflated voter numbers and ghost names helped tip the contest in Magogo’s favor.

He further alleged that 113 polling stations lacked proper declaration forms, and accused foreign actors of taking over the election process and doctoring results in Magogo's favor.

Mr Magogo who is also President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and serves as NRM Chairperson for the constituency — dismissed the allegations, insisting that the elections were free, fair, and reflective of the voters’ will.

The petition is expected to test the internal dispute resolution mechanisms of the NRM, as political tension in Budiope East escalates ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Mr Dhamuzungu has since declared he will contest as an independent candidate, using the chair symbol, saying his decision is in response to what he termed growing public disillusionment with the NRM’s internal processes.

“Standing as an independent candidate is my constitutional right,” he said. “I’m coming back in the interest of voters who have lost trust in the party system.”

In response, Mr Magogo described Dhamuzungu’s claims as “baseless political propaganda”, branding his rival a “political crybaby desperate to remain relevant.”

He also addressed criticism of his wife, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who appeared in Budiope East during the campaigns, saying she was present “not as Speaker, but as my first campaign support member and a registered voter.”

“I have the right as a candidate to choose strong polling agents and deploy them where we suspect vote theft. That’s what we did,” Mr Magogo said.



