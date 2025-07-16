NRM tightens processes for free and credible elections

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has tightened its poll processes to deliver free and fair party primaries, starting with parliamentary flag bearer elections tomorrow. The party electoral chief, Mr Tanga Odoi, said all election materials, including declaration forms, megaphones, exercise books, and other related items, were set to be dispatched yesterday to districts and villages across the country. “We are set to hold our forthcoming elections and we have all the necessary documents to deliver credible polls. All the materials to be used have been purchased. Staff will go for the meeting this evening before transporting them,” Mr Odoi said.

He said all the registrars, who will oversee the elections at village levels, have been trained and guided on effective handling of the election process. Mr Odoi said the security agencies had also been deployed across the country to ensure the process runs without violence or intimidation. Meanwhile, each candidate is required to submit to the party electoral commission (EC) the names of two agents to represent them at every polling station They are also to pick up the declaration forms that will be used during and after the elections. “All candidates will have two agents. These will each receive declaration forms, and after elections, they should get duly signed forms and retain a copy after counting has taken place,” Mr Odoi said.

The commission has also introduced special security features on the declaration forms to curb forgery. Mr James Tweheyo, a party electoral commissioner, said each form has been customised with unique identifiers linked to individual candidates. The party has been under pressure to conduct peaceful and transparent internal polls following chaotic incidents in previous primaries, where accusations of vote rigging, late delivery of materials, and violence marred the outcomes. In the last party primaries conducted in 2020, numerous complaints arose from both aspirants and voters over the conduct of elections, particularly in hotly contested constituencies. Some candidates protested the results, citing ballot stuffing, delayed delivery of voting materials, and voter intimidation.

The aftermath saw legal battles in some areas and a handful of party loyalists choosing to run as Independent candidates. To avert a repeat of past chaos, the party this year revised its electoral guidelines. The party electoral body has also pledged to monitor the voting and counting process closely and swiftly address any grievances raised during the elections. The internal primaries are being held in phases, starting with parliamentary flag bearers before moving on to other elective positions, including Local Council (LC) chairpersons. The NRM party internal elections are often hotly contested as they, in most of the cases, determine the political chances of the candidates.

With thousands of candidates vying for party endorsement, tomorrow’s polls are expected to attract huge turnouts in the districts. The party EC has called for calm and urged all participants to adhere to the party guidelines to ensure a peaceful electoral process. Mr Odoi and his team have reiterated their commitment to fairness and transparency, saying any candidate or registrar found flouting the rules would face tough disciplinary measures in line with the party regulations. The results from tomorrow’s vote will determine the official NRM candidates to represent the party in the upcoming 2026 General Elections, making it a critical phase in shaping Uganda’s political future. However, by press time last night, most of the party officials, including the electoral commissioners, had no ready summary tally of candidates running for various MP flag bearer positions across the country.



