NRM top organ retains Museveni, pits Kadaga against Among in key race

Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has formally endorsed President Museveni as the unchallenged national chairperson and sole presidential candidate, while passing a suite of resolutions designed to reinforce party unity, discipline, and procedural continuity ahead of the 2026 general election.

Signalling its backing for the president’s extension in office for a seventh five-year term, having led since 1986, CEC said it 'recommends him to the National Executive Council (NEC) for the above positions.

Museveni, who will be 81 by election day 2026, is thus positioned to seek reelection at the helm of Uganda’s ruling party.

Meeting at State House Entebbe from August 20-21, the NRM’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) adopted a roadmap for leadership consolidation and internal harmonisation.

The resolutions included measures to prevent factional disputes fthreatening to undermine the party's cohesion.

In acknowledgment of past internal tensions, the CEC resolved “that a team of eminent NRM members [be] selected to move around the country to reconcile our members.”

The preemptive efforts come ahead of the August 27-28 national delegates’ conference, where over 10, 000 delegates are expected to ratify the ruling party’s leadership slate in a major gathering at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.

Kadaga vs Among showdown

Even as Museveni’s supremacy remains unchallenged, the CEC noted the intensity of contests for other top positions.

Most attention is projected to be focused on the race for Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), where Parliament Speaker Anita Among is facing her predecessor, First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, in a fierce race.

Each of the two political heavyweights refused to step aside, despite Museveni’s attempts to persuade them -out- with a job offer, a source who attended the CEC meeting said.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Annet Anita Among and former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. PHOTOS/ FILE

The rivalry between two of Eastern Uganda’s most influential women has recently come into the public glare, revealing the contestation and factional pressures within the NRM’s Busoga power base.

In northern and western regions, some top government officials and senior party cadres including Chris Baryomunsi, Mike Mukula, Dennis Hamson Obua are also locked in competitive contests.

Moses Kigongo, long-serving stalwart of the NRM, emerged unopposed for the 1st National Vice Chairperson slot after his three challengers withdrew ahead of the national delegates’ conference.

Museveni brother withdraws from race

Museveni’s younger brother, Sedrack Nzaire Nowomugisha, was among more than 15 chairperson hopefuls who withdrew from different races following consultations with the CEC. Reports suggest the move was partially influenced by his brother.

Citing the decision as being “in the spirit of harmonisation and unity,” Nzaire pulled out of the Western Region Vice Chairperson contest saying: “As a loyal cadre of the NRM, I firmly believe that personal ambition must always give way to the collective good of the Party and the Country."

CEC agreed that it is important to heal wounds within the party and bring all members on board before 2026.

What next?

Under the NRM’s electoral roadmap, CEC nominees will be submitted on Saturday to the supreme National Executive Council, before a final report is presented to the national delegates’ conference set for August 27–28.

Institutional control

Meanwhile, CEC also tasked the finance subcommittee to study potential constitutional amendments “and first seek the input of the National Chairperson – before the report is presented to CEC at a future date.”

The CEC resolutions come as opposition forces, led by pop star-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), seek to harness public frustration over corruption, unemployment, and rising living costs.

Bobi Wine has vowed to turn the 2026 vote into a “protest vote” against Museveni’s extended rule.

Recommended candidates as per CEC resolutions:

National Chairperson and NRM Presidential Candidate: Gen (rtd) Yoweri Museveni 1st National Vice Chairperson: Al Hajji Moses Kigongo 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female): Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, Anita Annet Among Vice Chairperson – Northern Region: Daniel Fred Kidega, Obua Dennis Hamson, Sam Engola Vice Chairperson – Karamoja Region: Lokii John Baptist, Aachila John Roberts Rex, Johnson Ngorok, Lokii Abrahams Vice Chairperson – Central Region: Kalisa Kalangwa Moses, Kyeswa Hakim, Ssewava, Mukasa Joseph Ssemakula, Kiwanda Godfrey Ssubi, Kyeyune Kasolo Vice Chairperson – Kampala Region: Marwaha Katongole Singh, Salim Saad Uhuru, Sserugo Sadat, Bukenya Collins Andrew Vice Chairperson – Eastern Region: Mariam Naigaga, Mike Mukula, Echodu David Calvin Vice Chairperson – Western Region: Bwengye Lauben Muhangi, Asiimwe Jonard, Kamugisha Blaise, Kamuganga Dick Nuwamanya, Byaruhanga Barigye Enoch, Atuhe Innocent, Mawanda Michael Maranga, Baryomunsi Chris