NRM top seat hopefuls in last leg of campaigns

Candidates for the 16 Central Executive Committee (CEC) positions of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) are actively seeking support across the country ahead of the elections at the party’s national conference next week. The NRM national conference, the party's highest body, will convene starting next Wednesday at the Kololo Independence Grounds. A main focus on the agenda is to elect representatives for key positions in the CEC. These positions are being contested through affirmative action across various sectoral levels. Some of the key CEC races to watch out for include the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, and her predecessor, Rebecca Kadaga, duelling for the second national vice chairperson (female) position.

Ms Kadaga, who is seeking to retain her seat, emphasised her commitment to work with party structures and called for transparency in resource allocation at the NRM secretariat during a meeting with delegates from Buvuma, Mukono, Buikwe, and Kayuga. “Abandoning structural leaders after elections is something we must end. My goal now is to ensure proper management of funds so that the grassroots can benefit. Resources like vehicles and motorcycles must be allocated based on responsibility,” she said. Mr Haruna Kasolo, the State minister for Microfinance, who is seeking to replace Godfrey Kiwanda as NRM vice-chairperson for the Buganda Region, stated while in Kalangala District on June 5 that he is the best candidate to revive the NRM in the region.

“The President has done a lot for this region, but we’ve failed to explain this to the voters. Even roads built by the government are now being claimed by the Opposition, and no one comes out to set the record straight,” he said. Mr Moses Karangwa, also vying for the same position, told party delegates from Kalangala not to elect leaders who are thirsty for power. “NRM currently needs leaders who are available, accessible, and dedicated to party work, not those who hold many positions and end up neglecting their duties,” he said. The Kayunga District NRM chairperson claimed that some individuals elected to the party CEC have failed to convene meetings or offer strategic direction for the party.

“Ever since people were elected to the CEC, we’ve not had any meaningful meetings to discuss the party’s activities and way forward. Many promises were made to NRM leaders at all levels, but some have not been fulfilled—and no one in the CEC is following up. Trust me, I will be your servant and ensure those promises are pursued,” he told delegates in Kalangala. Mr Rogers Bulegyeya, the NRM chairperson for Masaka City, echoed Karangwa’s sentiments, decrying marginalisation of loyal party mobilisers at the grassroots. “We are tired of sitting in NRM meetings where the same people are ministers, district chairpersons, and even supply water and food at the event. How can ordinary party members grow if a few top leaders dominate everything?” he said.

Mr Bulegyeya called for a leadership shift that empowers all members.

The race for similar seats in northern Uganda has also attracted notable faces, all vying to replace the late Jacob Oulanyah, who died on March 20, 2022.

Since Oulanyah’s death, NRM grassroots leaders in the north had long complained about the delays to fill the position, which they said could cost the party in the upcoming 2026 polls. Mr Engola, the former MP for Erute South, is back to reclaim the seat. Also eyeing the same seat are Mr Daniel Fred Kidega, the former Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly, the Ajuri County MP and government Chief Whip, Mr Hamson Obua, and the Relief and Disaster Preparedness minister Hilary Onek.

In the contest, each candidate brings a unique vision and a rich tapestry of experience, all vying to lead the region into a prosperous future. Mr Augustus Mulenga, popularly known as King Ceasor, aspiring candidate for the position of national chairperson of the NRM Entrepreneurs League, used his campaign tour to urge the business community to take the lead in combating plastics. Mr Mulenga made the remarks while meeting NRM delegates from the Bukedi, Bugisu, and Sebei sub-regions at the Resort Hotel in Mbale City. Mr Mulenga identified poverty and unemployment as the two major challenges facing Uganda. To address this, he pledged to launch entrepreneurial Saccos in all 18 sub-regions, with an initial investment of Shs1.8b allocating Shs100m per sub-region targeting youth and women engaged in small businesses.

Others in the race with Mr Mulenga are Mr Philip Kakuru, Mr Hassan Basajjabalaba, and Mr Sanjay Tana. Mr Calvin David Echodu, who is duelling with Mike Mukula for the position of the NRM national vice chairman for eastern region, urged delegates to carefully scrutinise candidates and reject those who thrive on empty promises and lies. Speaking during a campaign meeting with delegates drawn from the North Bukedi region, comprising districts of Pallisa, Budaka, Kibuku, and Butebo, at Kyoga Hotel in Pallisa, Mr Echodu emphasised that the ruling party needs leaders who can translate words into action rather than recycling rhetoric that never materialises.

Mr Mukula, the incumbent, said he is the tested leader who has delivered and should be granted another term to deliver and consolidate the NRM gains.

Meanwhile, NRM delegates from Lango Sub-region have raised red flags over what they term as intimidation. The accusations, which have surfaced just days before the ruling NRM delegates’ conference, question the integrity of the party’s electoral process. Mr Brian Yeko Ongora, the Lira City NRM Youth League chairperson, said they face intimidation from state-backed candidates.

CEC is constituted as follows:

The national chairperson, 1st national vice chairperson, 2nd national vice chairperson(female), 6(six) vice chairpersons representing the regions of Uganda- east, central, north,west, Kampala and Karamoja, the secretary general, national treasurer, deputy secretary general, deputy national treasurer, chairperson of NRM Parliamentary Caucus, and all chairpersons of the national special league committees, chairpersons of commissions, and such number of national secretaries and deputy national secretaries as NEC may determine.

Compiled by Simon Peter Emwamu, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Jessica Sabano, and David Sekayinga, Bill Oketch, Fred Wambede, Andrew Wabushena, Mudangha Kolyangha, and Charity Akullo



