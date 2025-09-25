NRM tribunal nullifies Mbabazi's wife victory in older persons' poll

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has nullified the victory of Jacqueline Mbabazi, wife of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, as the party’s flag bearer for the Western Region Older Persons’ parliamentary seat, citing widespread irregularities.

The Tribunal, chaired by lawyer John Musiime, alongside members Nelson Kamuhanda and Esau Isingoma, on Thursday ordered the NRM Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections within 14 days, saying the integrity of the previous poll had been “severely compromised.”

“The declaration of Ms Mbabazi as NRM flagbearer for a member of Parliament representing Older Persons for Western Region is nullified. The NRM Electoral Commission is directed to conduct a fresh election for this position in strict compliance with the NRM Constitution, the Regulations, and the Guidelines, within 14 (Fourteen) days of this ruling,” the ruling seen by the Monitor reads in part.

Related

PRIME Report critical of Uganda for curtailing free speech National

Ms Mbabazi had been declared the winner in the August 2025 Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections after narrowly defeating her rival, Patrick Kyamukate Mutabwire. Mutabwire contested the results, alleging fraud and manipulation of the voters’ register. In its first ruling delivered on September 5, the Tribunal admitted there had been errors, including 46 votes erroneously added to Jacqueline’s tally, but insisted these did not alter the outcome since she still led by seven votes. That decision temporarily secured her win. However, Mutabwire returned with fresh evidence, triggering a rare review by the same panel.

He presented a certified copy of the electoral college register, affidavits, and video recordings, which he said were only obtained after the initial ruling. The certified register exposed glaring anomalies after 28 individuals appeared more than once, five voters were illegally substituted, and three deceased persons were marked as having participated. Most damning was the revelation that although only 364 delegates were eligible, a total of 430 votes were cast, an excess of 66 ballots.

“On the evidence presented, we are satisfied that the applicant has established serious non-compliance. The certified register fixed the lawful maximum number of electors for this college at 364. Yet the Declaration of Results from records 430 votes cast, hence an excess of 66 votes, amounting to clear over-voting. The anomalies uncovered, including 28 (twenty-eight) duplicate entries, 5 (five) illegal replacements, and 3 deceased persons carried on the roll, reinforce the conclusion that ineligible individuals participated in the poll,” the ruling notes in part.

The respondents, Jacqueline Mbabazi and NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi, did not file responses or documents to counter the claims. Left uncontested, Mutabwire’s evidence tilted the scales. In its decision, the Tribunal stressed that the irregularities were both quantitative and qualitative. Quantitatively, the number of votes cast exceeded the legal maximum, while qualitatively, the register itself was compromised, allowing ineligible voters to participate. Together, these defects rendered the election unreliable.

Mutabwire had asked the Tribunal to declare him winner, arguing that if the fraudulent votes were struck out, he would lead by 29 votes, but the panel declined, warning that doing so would amount to speculation. “Declaring a new winner without full certainty would be speculation, which the law does not allow,” the ruling stated. Instead, the panel ordered a re-run.

The decision is a blow to Jacqueline Mbabazi, who has been a visible figure in NRM politics since her husband’s fallout with the ruling establishment ahead of the 2016 general elections. Her victory had been viewed as a political comeback within party ranks. The nullification, however, puts her ambitions back in limbo as she prepares to return to the polls.

This marks the second time in weeks that the Tribunal has thrown out results from the CEC elections, which serve as the apex decision-making process in the ruling party. Recently, the same panel nullified the victory of Collins Tanga, son of Dr. Tanga Odoi, who had been declared NRM Youth League Chairperson. The Tribunal cited conflict of interest after finding that his father presided over the election. The election for youths league Chairperson was held, and Collins reclaimed the seat.

For Mutabwire, the ruling is a vindication of his persistence. Having lost the first petition, he chose the unusual path of seeking a review and emerged victorious after presenting new evidence. For Jacqueline, however, the setback means campaigning afresh and convincing delegates once more that she deserves the party ticket. For now, all eyes turn to the NRM Electoral Commission, which has just two weeks to organise a fresh poll that meets constitutional and party requirements. Whether Jacqueline Mbabazi can bounce back or whether Mutabwire will finally clinch victory remains to be seen.



