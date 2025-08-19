NRM tribunal overturns Bungokho North results, declares Wanyenya flag bearer

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) tribunal has nullified the victory of Hussein Wazemba Wachagi and declared Shafiga Wanyenya as the duly elected NRM flag bearer for Member of Parliament (MP) in Bungokho North Constituency, Mbale District.

The tribunal ruled that widespread irregularities in the July 17, 2025, party primaries substantially altered the outcome, awarding Mr Wazemba a margin of 1,346 votes he was not entitled to. With the correction, Ms Wanyenya emerged the winner with a lead of 1,317 votes.

The ruling was delivered by a panel chaired by lawyer Ms Diana Kasabiti, flanked by lawyers Ampaire Tumweze and Hilary Kabiswa.

Initially, the declared results showed Mr Wazemba polling 15,381 votes against Ms Wanyenya’s 14,035. Dissatisfied with the outcome, Ms Wanyenya petitioned the tribunal, citing widespread malpractices.

Speaking after the decision on Monday, Ms Wanyenya said justice had finally prevailed:

“They declared the wrong person, but the NRM tribunal has given us back our victory. Even though the process was delayed, the truth has finally come. I call on the people of Bungokho to remain disciplined as we prepare for the general election.”

She thanked President Museveni and senior NRM leaders for establishing the tribunal as a mechanism for aggrieved cadres to seek redress, while urging her former rivals to join her in strengthening the party and advancing Bungokho North’s development agenda.

Ms Wanyenya, who holds a Master’s degree from Nkumba University, said her candidacy was meant to demonstrate that women can ably lead even at the constituency level:

“I joined the race to inspire women and girls. If you dream big and remain focused, anything is possible. The Woman MP seat covers the entire district, but a constituency seat allows for direct connection with people, which is where real impact begins.”

She highlighted critical challenges in Bungokho North, including poor healthcare, low school staffing, high dropout rates among girls, and the dire state of roads:

“We have no tarmac roads, yet we produce the best food from sub-counties like Budwale, Wanale, and Bubyangu. However, the roads are in terrible condition.”

During the primaries, Ms Wanyenya contested against three male candidates — Mr Wazemba, the incumbent, Dr John Faith Magolo, and Mr Latif Bulome.

The Bungokho North decision adds to a series of tribunal verdicts across the Bugisu subregion. Petitions by Mbale District Woman MP aspirant Sylvia Lunyolo and Budadiri West’s Tabitha Dorothy Wanyenze were dismissed, leaving Mariam Mukhaye and Isaac Masanga as flag bearers respectively. In Bungokho Central, Richard Wanda’s petition was also thrown out, confirming Muhamud Masaba’s victory.



