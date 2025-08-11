NRM tribunal upholds Baryayanga's victory in Kabale municipality

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party Election Disputes Tribunal has confirmed Andrew Aja Baryayanga as the party's official flag bearer for Kabale Municipality MP seat in the forthcoming 2026 general elections.

This decision comes after the tribunal dismissed a petition by Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha, who finished second in the July 17 primaries.

Kamugisha had challenged Baryayanga's win, alleging irregularities, non-use of voter registers, bribery, and voting by ineligible voters. However, the tribunal found that Kamugisha failed to prove the allegations to the required standard.

"Where lines are shown, they do not indicate the person or his agent by holding a portrait they are lining behind. Also, it is not possible to differentiate a person below age merely by watching the videos," the tribunal ruled.

The tribunal also rejected Kamugisha's claim of cashing Shs300,000 given by Baryayanga to a congregation almost two weeks before voting day, saying it did not show that congregants were induced to vote for him.

"The Shs 300,000 admitted by Baryayanga was given at a congregation almost two weeks before voting day. No affidavit from a congregant was filed to show they were induced to vote for him on account of that sum of money," the tribunal added.

The tribunal upheld Baryayanga's victory, stating, "Having failed to prove the allegations to the required standard, the Petitioner is not entitled to the reliefs sought. The petition is hereby dismissed. The declaration of Honorable Baryayanga Andrew Aja as the duly elected NRM flag bearer for Kabale Municipality is upheld."

However, Kamugisha has rejected the tribunal's ruling, expressing dissatisfaction with the process and calling for district-based tribunals.

"I believe the Panel members did not collect sufficient evidence before making their decision," Kamugisha said. He has not ruled out standing as an Independent candidate in the 2026 elections and has urged residents of the Kigezi region to support President Museveni's re-election bid.

Despite his frustrations, Kamugisha praised President Museveni's achievements, saying, "The President's achievements are evident and should be greatly rewarded."



