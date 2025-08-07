NRM tribunal upholds Gen Tumukunde’s victory in Rukungiri

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has confirmed retired Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde as the party’s official flag bearer for Rukungiri Municipality in the forthcoming general elections.

This comes after the tribunal dismissed a petition by Isaac Atukunda, who finished third in the July 17 primaries. Atukunda, who polled 1,646 votes, challenged Tumukunde’s win, alleging illegal nomination, electoral fraud, and ineligibility tied to his past political affiliations.

He accused Tumukunde, who garnered 4,542 votes, of not being a legitimate NRM member, citing his 2021 presidential bid under a different platform, and claimed he wasn't a resident of the constituency.

He also cited voter bribery and intimidation. The incumbent MP Elisa Rutahigwa, who came second with 2,826 votes, was not part of the petition.

Tumukunde’s legal team, led by Jude Byamukama of JByamukama & Co. Advocates, argued that he was properly nominated, remains a registered party member, and resides in Rwakabengo "B" in Rukungiri Municipality.

They maintained that the tribunal's scope was limited to polling-day events and that no objections were raised during the nomination process.

In its decision, the tribunal concurred with Tumukunde’s arguments and found no credible evidence that he had ceased to be an NRM member.

It clarified that standing as an independent candidate in 2021 did not automatically revoke his membership, especially in the absence of formal dismissal or disciplinary proceedings.

The panel also cited the updated 2025 NRM membership rules, which allow members to rejoin through village structures and the party’s legal directorate. With no breach of this process proven, Tumukunde was deemed duly registered.

On residency concerns, the tribunal reaffirmed that NRM guidelines and national laws do not require parliamentary aspirants to reside in the constituency. The panel also found that the allegations of electoral malpractice were too general and unsupported by evidence.

Even if irregularities occurred, the wide vote margin over 3,000 votes meant the final result would not have been affected.

The ruling, signed by Tribunal Chairperson John Musiime and members Stanley Kangye, Blair Atwebembeire, and Elton Mugabi, upheld Tumukunde’s victory.

This means Gen. Tumukunde will represent the NRM in the 2026 general election for Rukungiri Municipality.

In a separate decision, the tribunal dismissed a petition by Vincent Orena, who challenged the election of Opolot Simon Peter Okwalinga in Kanyum County, Kumi District. Okwalinga, who garnered 17,064 votes against Orena’s 7,075, was accused of benefiting from irregularities.

However, the tribunal found that Orena’s claims lacked merit and confirmed Okwalinga as the rightful flag bearer.



