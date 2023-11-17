NRM urges Muslim leaders to sensitise communities on PDM

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General, Mr Richard Todwong has urged Muslim leaders to sensitise the Muslim community on the benefits of government projects especially the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Speaking to the media after the indoor meeting with the Supreme Mufti Sheikh Mohammad Galabuzi on Friday, Mr Todwong said that several institutions have not been reached out by the government to understand the main programs and projects such that they can pick interest.

“When we talk about PDM, Emyooga, and Youth Livelihood Fund among others, they think that this money is not supposed to be accessed by their members (Muslims) and leave opportunities to other people. Therefore, we invite them to start benefiting from these projects so that they can increase their income status,” he said.

Mr Todwong added that all citizens are supposed to benefit from the government projects because the main aim is to improve their standards of living through their small Saccos.

“The government has no negative opinion against the Muslim community, it’s not something that has come across not even the party, and in case there is anything, through the interactions we shall discover it,” he said.

The Director of Communication and Research from the Kibuli Muslim Community, Mohammed Kiggundu said that the meeting was aimed at discussing the issues concerning Ugandans, especially the Muslim community and forging a way of working and making sure the entire community benefits from the programs of the government.

“The office of the supreme Mufti has pledged to work with the ruling party to make sure that the Muslim community adopt the government projects, especially for youth and women,” he said.