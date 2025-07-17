NRM veteran Bassajjanaku takes over as Luwero registrar

Osuman Bassajjanaku Lubega has taken over as the new National Resistance Movement (NRM) District Registrar for Luwero, stepping into a pivotal role as the ruling party prepared for tense internal elections in a district it lost to the opposition in 2021.

Bassajjanaku replaces David Kamugisha, who was suspended amid investigations into alleged mismanagement of Shs63 million intended for village youth elections.

His appointment comes at a critical time for the NRM, which hopes to reverse its recent electoral setbacks in the historically significant district.

The 2021 general elections saw the NRM lose all four parliamentary seats in Luwero to the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

Analysts attribute the defeat to internal party divisions and controversies surrounding the primary polls, including prominent figures like former District NRM Chairperson Ronald Ndawula contesting as an independent after bypassing party primaries.

A seasoned official with 15 years of experience as Sub-county Registrar, Bassajjanaku emphasized his commitment to ensuring a transparent and peaceful primary process.

“I may be new in this position, but I am not new to the process. We have agreed on principles that will guide us to conduct a free and fair election,” he told Monitor yesterday.

To enhance transparency, Bassajjanaku introduced a telecenter at the District Council Hall with dedicated desks for candidates.

Election results will be announced progressively from village to constituency levels, allowing candidates to verify tallies against their declaration forms.

He also thanked the NRM Secretariat for timely delivery of election materials and commended security agencies for efforts to prevent violence.

“We are members of the same party, children of the same house. There’s no need for bloodshed,” he urged candidates to counsel their supporters.

With renewed hope for unity and credible elections, the NRM looks to Bassajjanaku’s leadership to rebuild trust and regain its political ground in Luwero.

