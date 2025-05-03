NRM warns its leaders against election interference

Uganda's ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has cautioned its members, particularly leaders, against interfering in upcoming village-level elections scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, speaking to reporters at the party's headquarters in Kampala on Saturday, emphasized that the party's electoral commission has issued clear guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair process.

"The party Electoral Commission has already issued guidelines and instructions to all party leaders at all levels to keep their hands off of the electoral matters of the party," Todwong said.

He stressed that leaders should observe the process but not "tamper with the results," as the elections are the sole responsibility of the party's electoral officials, including village and district registrars.

Todwong also announced that NRM Chairman [President] Museveni and his wife, Janet Museveni, will participate in the elections, urging all party leaders to do the same.

"The National Chairman of the Party is directing all leaders in the party must move to his or her village to make sure they are part to this exercise," he said.

NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Tanga Odoi outlined the election day procedures, stating that members from all 72,000 polling stations will hold a "Baraza" (public meeting) at each village.

"On the Day of voting registrars are not supposed to start registering new members, this is the day for Barazas where we audit the register by screening all names we have for our voters," Odoi said.

The Baraza will be used to verify voter lists, remove deceased individuals, correct errors, and eliminate ineligible voters.

"This will also aim at eliminating strangers who have found their way into the register especially those who belong to other villages and political parties," Odoi explained.

Village registrars will oversee the process, provide voter education, and introduce candidates. Candidates unable to attend can send agents with their identification.

Election day will proceed as follows:

8:00 AM - 10:00 AM: Party members arrive at polling stations.

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM: Voter register verification.

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Candidate introductions.

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM: Voting by lining up, followed by result announcement and recording.

The NRM expects to elect over two million leaders across the country's 72,000 villages, with each village electing approximately 30 leaders.