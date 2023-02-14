NRM warns its office coordinators against corruption

The first national vice chairperson of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has cautioned party members against engaging in corruption, which, he said, tarnishes the name of the political party.

According to Hajj Moses Kigongo, the members should concentrate on monitoring government programmes to ensure adequate service delivery.

“Corrupt tendencies can fail you and the movement as well. So, don’t be tempted with money to become corrupt, just be focused, monitor government programmes and respect everyone because you will need information from these people,” Hajj Kigongo said.

He was speaking last Thursday at the closure of a three-day seminar for the newly appointed regional coordinators of the Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC).

“Go and follow up on government programmes, find out the people’s challenges, especially in regard to public service delivery, so that the party and the government can resolve them accordingly, people must receive government services,” he appealed during the function that took place at the ONC office in Kyambogo, Kampala.

The ONC coordinators were appointed by the NRM party chairperson, President Museveni, through the head of the ONC office, Ms Uzeiye Hadijah Namyalo.

The group is, among others, tasked with monitoring government programmes at local government level and reporting cases of corruption and land grabbing.

In her remarks, Ms Namyalo revealed that the coordinators will be working alongside the Resident District Commissioners and Chief Administrative Officers in the monitoring of services at the local government level. She further proffered that they will be filing their monthly reports to the ONC office for the government to follow up on the raised matters.

“ONC regional coordinators are derived from the party (NRM) constitution, these are representatives of the party chairman in their respective regions. Their mandate is well elaborated in the same constitution and they will be in charge of monitoring government programmes at the grass root level,” Ms Namyalo said.

She added: “We have heard of the corrupt tendencies at the local government level and people are tired of the same, follow the status of service delivery and report cases of corruption so that we get enough evidence to apprehend the culprits.”