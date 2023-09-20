NRM youth condemn alleged abduction of NUP mobilizer Bwambale

Leaders of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party youth league have condemned and expressed deep concern over the alleged abduction of opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter Geoffrey Bwambale.

Bwambale, a NUP mobilizer for the Rwenzori region, was reportedly abducted on September 17 by security officials driving the infamous drone vehicles but authorities deny.

“The detention of Bwambale, who in most cases we disagree with, is against the spirit and values we stand for as a community and the NRM party, informed by a spirit of brotherhood and commitment to democracy and rule of law,” Andrew Bisoro, the chairperson of the Bundibugyo District Youth Council and a member of the NRM youth league said.

He added: “We also condemn the manner in which he was arrested and hope his rights and freedoms will be respected, protected, and upheld by all actors involved.”

The 35-year-old Bwambale hails from Lamia cell, Busunga Town Council in Bundibugyo District but was apparently abducted from his workplace in Wakiso District.

“The youth from Bundibugyo demand that the charges against Bwambale be made known to him and his legal team and that he be arraigned in court within the mandatory 48 hours,” the group said in a Tuesday statement.

“We need the detention in a gazetted place for him to be accessible to his relatives, family, friends, legal team, personal doctor, and political comrades,” Bisoro added on Tuesday.

Bundibugyo District is seen to be an NRM stronghold, but Bwambale has been vocally touting NUP.

Franklin Muhindo, one of Bwambale's relatives, revealed that he is not only the sole breadwinner for their family but also the caregiver for their diabetic father Amon Baluku.

“The distressing situation has left Bwambale's children unable to return to school, as their source of support and guidance vanished,” he said.

“He has children who are supposed to have been in school. We are worried as a family. The security and government should produce him," Muhindo urged.