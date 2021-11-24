Prime

NSSF Bill: Lawmakers okay midterm access

Members of Parliament during the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Bill session at Parliament yesterday. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi  &  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The demand for partial access to the savings gained traction last year following the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic to livelihoods.

Members of Parliament yesterday endorsed a provision in the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to grant members aged 45 and above and who have saved for at least a decade, midterm access to 20 percent of their savings.

