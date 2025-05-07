NSSF manager urges factories to reject youth without national IDs for casual jobs

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Manager for Central Region, Mr Ivan Twehamye, has urged factory owners to stop employing casual workers who do not possess national identity cards (IDs).

Speaking during a meeting with investors at Mbalala Industrial Park in Mukono District on May 6, Mr Twehamye addressed concerns raised by employers who said they were unable to pay NSSF contributions for many of their casual workers due to the lack of national IDs a common problem among young workers in factories. Under NSSF rules, a national ID is required to obtain a membership number and begin contributing to the fund.

“If someone is coming for a job and they don’t have a national ID, please turn them away,” Mr Twehamye said. “There are many Ugandans who have national IDs and are compliant with the law, and they need jobs—they will do the work.”

He added: “We are in Uganda for Ugandans, and we can only know you are Ugandan if you have a national ID. It is government policy that every citizen must register. If a worker does not have a National Identification Number (NIN), they will not be issued an NSSF number, and in the coming years, they will not be able to access any services in Uganda.”

His remarks come amid rising public frustration over delays and difficulties in obtaining national IDs. Young people, who dominate the factory workforce, are the most affected.

According to a national survey published in April 2025 by Makerere University’s Roy William Mayega and colleagues, although 94 percent of Ugandans have attempted to register for a national ID, only 79 percent actually possess one—leaving 15 percent locked out due to obstacles in the process.

Ownership of national IDs was lowest among young people aged 29 and below. Only 68 percent of those aged 20–29 had IDs, and just 21 percent of those under 20 had them. By contrast, Ugandans aged 50–59 had the highest ownership, at 94 percent.

To address the gap, the government has announced a mass registration and renewal campaign beginning May 27. The exercise aims to reach over 33 million Ugandans—including 15.8 million whose IDs will expire by June 2025, and another 17.2 million citizens who remain unregistered.

‘National IDs now essential for all services’

State Minister for Investment and Privatisation, Ms Evelyn Anite, who also commented on the issue, said acquiring a national ID is no longer optional.

“I don’t understand why people are struggling to get the national ID when it’s a national requirement,” she said. “With porous borders, we cannot allow our citizens to move around without being identified. Soon, it will be nearly impossible to transact any business in this country without a national ID.”

She also announced that government is moving to end on-site salary payments in factories due to theft and insecurity.

“We are going to stop employers from paying workers from factory premises,” she said. “It’s unsafe. We are shifting to a banking system and for you to have a bank account, you must have a national ID.”

Ms Anite said the government is investing in infrastructure upgrades at Mbalala Industrial Park, which hosts more than 50 factories. Improvements include better roads, stable electricity, and clean water to support investor operations.

Products manufactured and assembled at the park include mattresses, shoes, handbags, and electronic appliances.

She reiterated her call for factory owners to offer fair wages to casual workers, noting that some are currently paid as little as Shs5,000 per day.