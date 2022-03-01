Prime

NSSF mid-term access rules leak

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija (left) and NSSF managing director Richard Byarugaba during the NSSF members meeting last year. PHOTO/FILE

By  TABU BUTAGIRA

What you need to know:

  • The long-awaited regulations are expected to be gazetted Friday, this week, and provide, among others, that claimants will be paid 2.5 percent interest for the Financial Year and those with foreign accounts can claim in foreign currency at prevailing exchange rate.

The long-awaited regulations prescribing the procedure for accessing National Social Security Fund (NSSF) mid-term benefits are expected to be gazetted this Friday, with the Fund management saying actual payment could start next Monday.

