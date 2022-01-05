Prime

NSSF mid-term access starts in two months

National Social Security Fund head offices in Kampala. The Fund managing director Richard Byarugaba told this publication on January 4 that they are getting set to effect pay-outs to qualifying savers. PHOTO/FILE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • State House confirmed that President Museveni on Monday assented to the long-awaited NSSF (Amendment) Act, 2021 passed by Parliament in November.

Mid-term access by some savers of 20 percent of their pensions will start two months after gazetting the enabling law and agreeing other terms and conditions, the government announced yesterday. 

