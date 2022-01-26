NSSF praises Mutebile as pillar of economic growth

Deceased Bank of Uganda Governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Specifically, the  liberalisation of Uganda’s financial sector that led to the complete opening of the country’s current account and has been fundamental in transforming Uganda into an attractive destination for foreign investment.

The Board, Management and Staff of the National Social Security Fund are saddened by the untimely passing of Emmanuel Tumusiime–Mutebile.

