NSSF savers to start applying for mid-term cash next week

A teller in a banking hall. Whereas there are over two million people saving with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) only 90,000 members qualify for midterm access. PHOTO/file

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • The assistant commissioner for industrialisation at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Mr Apollo Onzoma, said the terms, conditions and procedures of midterm access to NSSF benefits are ready.

National Social Security Fund (NSSF) savers eligible for mid-term benefits could start to apply for the cash next week, a senior government official said yesterday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.