NSSF to pay Shs50b a week for mid-term, says Amongi

Ms Betty Amongi, Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development. Photo | Frank Baguma

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Addressing a press conference yesterday, Ms Amongi said in addition to the eligibility criteria set out in the mid-term regulations which she officially released yesterday, two days after this newspaper published the rules, any member who has remitted contributions to the Fund for 120 months, irrespective of whether this was inconsistent, qualifies.

The minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, has said the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will pay Shs50b a week to mid-term beneficiaries for the next five months, and claimants should start applying on Monday.

