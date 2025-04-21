NSSF wants casual workers included in savings scheme

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has expressed concern over the continued exclusion of casual labourers and interns from social security coverage, despite legal provisions requiring their inclusion. According to NSSF officials, research has shown that many employers fail to remit contributions for casual workers and interns, even though these individuals perform regular work and earn salaries.

“Regardless of how much a casual labourer or intern earns, as long as they receive a salary, they are entitled to NSSF contributions. The law does not exclude them. The only exemption is for those who are hired on an ad hoc basis when a need arises,” said Mr Geoffrey Sajjabi, the NSSF chief commercial officer, during an employer engagement meeting in Arua last week.

Casual labourers — who are typically hired on a temporary or daily basis without fixed contracts — are prevalent in sectors such as agriculture, construction, and domestic work. Mr Sajjabi warned that employers who under-declare workers' salaries or fail to comply with the law risk penalties, even years later.

Under declaration

“If you under-declare employee salaries, the NSSF Act will catch up with you — sometimes even after 10 years. Let’s ensure compliance to protect these workers, so they don’t leave employment empty-handed,” he said.

While the law entitles casual labourers to wages and benefits after four consecutive months of service, they still face numerous challenges, including low pay, job insecurity, lack of medical cover, and limited access to social protection.

Ms Loyce Akandru, a casual labourer in Arua town, welcomed the NSSF's efforts. “After I raised concerns about my NSSF status, my account was finally opened. I’ve now been saving for six years as a casual labourer. But there’s still a need for more awareness because many in my situation are not being paid their contributions,” she said.

What law says

In 2022, Parliament passed the Employment (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, which, among other provisions, mandates that employers provide full salary and benefits for up to two months of sick leave. However, a proposal to grant permanent status to casual workers after six months of continuous employment was rejected over fears it would discourage investment.

Appeal NSSF

Managing Director Patrick Ayota called for more fairness and responsibility from employers. “Employers must stop mistreating workers. Help them save. As of yesterday, our Smart Life Scheme had accumulated Shs9 billion in voluntary savings. That’s a good sign,” he said.

“We must respect employees’ rights, no matter how little they earn. They deserve to save for their future. And for those whose employers are not remitting contributions, we encourage them to reach out—we will hold those companies accountable,” he added.