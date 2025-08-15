Ntare School suspends 540 students over hunger strike

The administration of Ntare School located in Mbarara City, Southwestern Uganda have suspended at least 540 students for staging a hunger strike.

The suspended students who are all in Senior Three were protesting the expulsion of their colleague for alleged examination malpractice.

The school head teacher, Mr Saul Rwampororo confirmed the incident claiming that the students have been engaged in endless fights with the Senior Four candidates at school which could not be tolerated.

“We suspended the boy on Tuesday who was cheating exams and now they (S.3) are saying they want justice for their fellow. I called the assembly and told them why the boy was suspended but they hesitated. They kept on fighting with S.4 students who are doing the Mock examination and we said we cannot contain that,” he said.

Mr Rwampororo said the suspended students will be screened before they can return back to school.

“We suspended them and we shall meet and first know who was doing what, know exactly the ring leaders in this before they can come back to school,” he said.

The students refuted their head teacher’s claim of expelling their colleague for examination malpractice and believe that it could have been because of his interest in investigating the homosexuality practices in the school.

“Our colleague made investigations on Sunday evening, after four of the students escaped death narrowly over their involvement in homosexuality practices,” one of the students who preferred anonymity said.

Following the investigations, one Kiburura was expelled from school after the suspected homosexual students reported him to the school administration.

The action by the school administration annoyed S.3 students who responded with refusal to eat food prepared as supper for them.

Sensing danger, Mr Rwamporo called them to the main hall for dialogue but students demanded an explanation regarding the expulsion of their colleague.

"In his response, the head teacher told us that Kaburura was expelled due to examination malpractice which we didn’t believe because no one was picked from the examination room as a result of cheating,” one of S.3 students who requested not to be named, said.

The students after their interaction with the head teacher, turned rowdy and started pelting stones on glasses.

The situation scared teachers who called in S.4 and S.6 students to calm their fellows which only culminated into another fight.

“After the situation had somehow calmed down, the school entertainment department switched on the Television set and displayed the Super Cup final match between Tottenham and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) but the S.4 students armed with sticks blocked S.3 students from accessing the entertainment hall,” another student said.



