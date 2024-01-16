Ntare seeks Shs1.2b for perimeter wall

Ntare School has launched the construction of a Shs1.2b perimeter wall fence for the safety of both students and staff.

The headmaster, Mr Saul Rwampororo, said times have changed and there is a need to have the all boys’ school protected from intruders and other wrongdoers who might cause harm to both teachers and students.

“This perimeter fence, you will find it historical in a way for us who have known Ntare School for many years. It did not have any fence and I want to say those were the days. At that time, Ntare School never had neighbours but now times have changed. If you look around, there are many bars,” he said in a meeting with the school’s key stakeholders last Wednesday.

Mr Rwampororo added that following last year’s attack on Lhubihira Secondary School in the Kasese District by the suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) that left at least 25 students dead, they focused on improving security of the school.

“The town has grown big. Now Ntare is surrounded by people who we do not understand. There is a time when you find students losing property of all nature. Let us forego that history and construct a fence,” Mr Rwampororo said.

Three kilometres long

Mr Rwampororo said the wall will be constructed around all the school land that is about three kilometres long.

Mr Nathan Mugume, the chairman of Parents Teachers Association (PTA), said the perimeter wall is one of the projects parents discussed during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June last year.

“In our last AGM, we resolved on four things; to have cameras in the school, have a bakery instead of donating our money, buy a car for our headmaster and also fence the school. I am happy that at least we have a few cameras in the school, and we are inaugurating the construction of perimeter wall in the history of Ntare School,” he said.

Mr Mugume added that although old boys of the school have been opposed to having the perimeter wall constructed, it is important for the security of the students and staff.

Mr Mugume said the construction of the fence will not bother parents since the school fees have not been increased.

The chairman of Ntare School Old Boys Association, Mr Apollo Kashanku, said they support the project but the freedom of students should not be undermined by the construction of the perimeter fence.

Mr James Mwesigye, the Mbarara Resident City Commissioner, said they have been having difficulties in securing the school due to many porous entries and exits.