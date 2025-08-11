Ntare students attempt to lynch ‘gay’ colleagues

Police in Mbarara District have rescued four students of Ntare School from enraged colleagues who attempted to lynch them, accusing them of homosexuality. The incident occurred on Sunday at school campus.

Two of the accused students were shielded by teachers, while two others fled the school campus as angry students bayed for their blood. When things got out of hand,the school administration called in the police to restore order.

In response, the students became further agitated and some vandalised buildings, damaging windows.

“We are concerned that homosexuality is being practiced here, but the administration is not addressing it. Our prefects, who are in close contact with the school administration, claim they are unaware of the issue,” said one student, speaking anonymously for fear of retribution.

Another student expressed frustration over the perceived inaction of the school management. “If we, the students, know about it, then surely the leaders must as well. This is a wake-up call. If it’s not addressed, we’ll take it upon ourselves to stop this practice.

President Museveni, an alumnus of this school, has supported the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, and it would be a shame to learn that such behaviour is happening here,” another student said.

Mr Saul Rwampororo, the headteacher of Ntare School, confirmed that the unrest was triggered by suspicions of homosexuality among some students.

“Indeed, some students attempted to attack four of their colleagues whom they accused of practicing and promoting homosexuality. It happened around midnight. Two of the boys managed to escape and sought refuge at the school gate, where security helped them,” he explained.

Rwampororo further mentioned that the students also targeted the head prefect’s room, accusing him of being complicit.

“After failing to locate the head prefect, the angry students resorted to violence, destroying school property. We had to call the police to restore order,” he said. The headteacher added that the school had previously suspended students for related behaviour.

“We are still investigating the matter, and it’s too early to make any conclusions. That’s why we’ve involved the police. This issue of homosexuality is not something new—it's a global issue affecting schools worldwide,” he said.

Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region police spokesperson, confirmed the police intervention.

“Police responded promptly to stop the destruction of school property, but the exact cause of the unrest has not yet been determined. Investigations are ongoing, and no arrests have been made so far. For more details, please refer to the school administration,” Mr Kasasira said.

Mr Apollo Kashanku, the chairperson of the Ntare School Old Boys Association, expressed concern over the incident, adding that they would work with the relevant authorities to uncover the truth.

“Normally, student leaders should take the lead in handling such matters. I’ve never heard of any homosexuality cases at Ntare before. This is something I’ve only seen reported in other schools,” he said.

This is not the first time that homosexuality allegations have sparked unrest at Ntare School. In August 2015, students closed the school gates for non-candidate classes following similar allegations.

The school administration later denied the claims, with then-headmaster Mr Jimmy Turyagyenda explaining that the students had been punishing their peers for stealing school uniforms and sweaters.

The controversial issue of homosexuality in schools is addressed by Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023, which prohibits sexual relations between individuals of the same sex and any promotion or recognition of such relations.

Under Section 2 of the Act, those found guilty of engaging in or facilitating homosexual acts face life imprisonment.

Frustrated.

We are concerned that homosexuality is being practiced here, but the administration is not addressing it. Our prefects, who are in close contact with the school administration, claim they are unaware of the issue– Ntare student

School culture

Ntare School is no stranger to strikes. In April 2011, 1,200 students were sent home early after a violent protest over the administration’s failure to register the school’s football team for the Coca-Cola Post Primary Championship.

In 2017, a strike erupted when Senior Three students were attacked by students from an international school, leading to the destruction of the headmaster’s office windows.

In October 2023, over 200 Senior Six students were indefinitely suspended for vandalism and indiscipline after protesting the expulsion of their colleagues found in possession of mobile phones.