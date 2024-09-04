Ntoroko flood displaced persons get relief

Hundreds of flood-displaced individuals in Ntoroko District have found relative relief after receiving non-food items from the Uganda Red Cross Society, a month after River Semuliki flooded and submerged six sub-counties.

As of August 21, 2024, the Uganda Red Cross Society reported that the floods had severely affected 2,355 households, impacting a total of 11,775 people across the district.

Of the six affected sub-counties, the district disaster management committee selected Butungama and Bweramule—identified as the hardest hit—to receive the first batch of relief items.

Mr Denis Mwesige, the Uganda Red Cross Society's branch manager in Bundibugyo District, said they responded to the outcry from the flood-affected communities by coordinating with the district disaster management committee to distribute 300 kits of non-food relief items. Residents from Bweramule Sub-county received 154 kits, while Butungama received 146 kits.

The distributed items included cups, saucepans, jerrycans, brackets, solar lights, mats, and buckets, among others, to help the affected people rebuild their lives.

“Most of these people lost their household items to the floods and have been helpless. After meeting with the district disaster committee, these two sub-counties were identified for support,” Mr Mwesige said.

Mr Timothy Musiime, a beneficiary, said all his two family houses and three pieces of land, are still submerged following the floods.

Along with his children and animals, they are currently living on a raised roadside without proper shelter.

“This is the second time I have been affected by flooding. Last year, my first family was displaced when our home was submerged. We relocated to another piece of land near the church, where I was planning to build a permanent house, but this year floods came again and destroyed everything. Now, I am on the roadside with my children and animals,” he explained.

He added: “My second family of 12 people is now helpless, living in a bush under a makeshift house. The floods have caused us great distress. I am grateful for the non-food relief items, like the solar light and others, which i will start using.”

Despite receiving relief items from the Uganda Red Cross Society, Mr Musiime stressed that they need more support, particularly new land for resettlement.

'I had purchased iron sheets for construction, but now I am stuck because all my land is still submerged,' he added.