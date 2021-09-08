Ntoroko flood victims miss out on health services for 2 years

Residents say health workers, who carry out outreach programmes, focus on immunisation, health education and treat patients with minor illnesses only.

Thousands of people in Ntoroko District, who were displaced by floods two years ago, are still unable to access social services.

The floods cut off Kanata Sub-county and Kanata Town Council following the rising water levels in Lake Albert.

Ms Beatrice Marunga, 30, who lives in Butorwa camp in Kanara Sub-county, said she lost her baby last month after failing to get affordable means of transport to deliver from a government health facility in Nyakasenyi, Butungama Sub-county.

“My baby would not have died if I had delivered from the hospital. I developed contractions in the night for more than six hours. I was unable to walk and by the time I gave birth, the child was already dead,” she told Daily Monitor last week.

Ms Marunga said since floods also submerged Rwagara Health Centre III, a few metres away from the camp, she could not seek antenatal care services from private clinics because of the high costs charged.

“The only nearby health facility is Nyakasenyi, and can be accessed using boda bodas at Shs30, 000, which is very high. That is why many mothers deliver from the camps. Private clinics are unaffordable,” she added.

Many mothers deliver at the hands of traditional birth attendants.

“The health workers who come for outreach programmes focus on immunisation, health education and treat patients with minor illnesses. They don’t check pregnant mothers,” Ms Marunga said.

Her story is similar to hundreds of other people living in camps.

People living with HIV/Aids said they have missed out on their ARVs refills.

“Many of us need privacy when we are receiving our drugs, but the challenge is that we can’t afford to travel to Nyakasenyi to get drugs. When health workers come in the camps, we fear to be spotted lining up to access services,” a resident, who preferred anonymity for fear of being stigmatised, said.

The nearest health facility from Butorwa camp is at Butungama, which is more than 50 kilometres away.

Vehicles cannot access the camp too since all the roads were submerged.

Mr Simon Kinyoro, the chairman of Butorwa camp, admitted that some mothers deliver in camps due to absence of a nearby health facilities.

“Many people who are in critical condition come to me looking for financial assistance to be referred to Karungutu Health Centre IV, and I don’t have money to give them. I refer them to a [nearby] drug shop,” Mr Kinyoro said.

He said they have only interfaced with health workers three times during an outreach programme that was organised by Save the Children, an NGO.

“Those who require specialised health services have to travel to Karungutu and vehicles charge Shs50, 000, which is unaffordable,” he said.

Other flood victims in Kamuga, Katolingo and Mulago villages live in deplorable conditions, which puts their lives at risk of contracting diseases.

“Other people live here because they don’t have where to sleep during the night. They sleep in their fishing boats which is risky. Also when it rains, the lake experiences strong winds and makeshift stand high chances of collapsing,” Mr Herbert Mwebembezi, the Kamuga Village chairman, said.

Mr Mbwebembezi said there are 46 makeshift structures in the area, but the biggest challenge is access to health services.

He said pregnant mothers who want to get antenatal services have to go to Kajwega and Rweryana camps.

Mr Mbwebembezi appealed to leaders to provide boat ambulances for communities living in submerged areas.

He said those who want to go to the district hospital, which is in Karungutu Town Council, part with more than Shs100, 000 as transport for a distance of more than 100 kilometres.

High transport costs

Ntoroko Health Centre III, a nearby facility, is more than 70 kilometres away in Kanara Town Council. One has to pay Shs20, 000 for a boat ride to access it.

Residents also largely depend on fishing as their main source of income, which can hardly sustain them.

Mr Yuster Kegonzi, a resident of Kamuga, said their fishing gear is often confiscated because it does not meet the recommended size.

Mr Laurent Nsekanabo, another resident, said he has more than 10 people in his family who depend on fishing.

“We are suffering. Soldiers under the Fisheries Protection Unit destroy our boats. We use these boats to move around the neighbourhood. They accuse us of illegal fishing, and tell us to use recommended boats which we can’t afford,” he said.

Dr Patrick Byaruhanga, the district health educator, said sometimes health workers schedule days and visit camps for outreach programmes but those in submerged areas are left out.

“The people who live in Kamuga, Katoligo villages and others that were submerged lack health services because we don’t have resources to extend them to those areas. We need some development partners to support us so that our people are also served,” he said.

GOVT RESPONSE

The Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Mr Hillary Onek in July while visiting the affected communities in Kanara Sub county, promised to return and assess the situation to provide a lasting solution. “As government, we are aware of the situation of floods in Ntoroko,” he told journalistes in Fort Portal shortly after the visit.

The Ntoroko RDC, Mr Misach Kawamara, said flood victims have been receiving food from Office of the Prime Minister as they wait for a government plan to relocate them.