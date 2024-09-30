Ntoroko flood victims receive Shs1.7b cash, relief food as leaders seek Shs8.5b infrastructure

The devastating floods that swept through Ntoroko District in August have left thousands displaced and struggling to survive. However, a beacon of hope has emerged, thanks to the World Food Program (WFP), which has extended Shs1.716 billion and 200 metric tons of rice to support 3,464 households.

According to the WFP's Crisis Response Cash Base Transfer and Partnership officer, Mr Caleb Mutabazi, "All assistance, cash, and food are provided free to registered and verified individuals who are residents of Ntoroko District."

Each household, estimated to consist of five members, will receive either cash or a combination of cash and food.

In Bweramule sub-county, 45 households (225 people) received Shs555,000 in cash. In Kibuuku town council, 82 households (410 people) received 189 kilograms of rice and Shs360,000 in cash. Mutabazi emphasized that donors have ensured strict controls to prevent misuse, and the support is expected to sustain families for three months.

Ntoroko District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Moses Agum expressed gratitude to the media, particularly NMG-Uganda, for highlighting the plight of flood-affected residents.

"When we give you this food, please do not sell it. It's meant to sustain your families," he urged the beneficiaries.

The district chairman, Mr William Kasoro revealed that 30,224 people from 6,980 households have been affected by the floods, with 24,858 internally displaced. Kasoro stressed the need for increased government funding to enhance the district's capacity in health, education, and road infrastructure.

"We urgently need Shs 4 billion to rehabilitate submerged roads, Shs 1.5 billion for health facilities, and Shs3 billion to reconstruct seven primary schools," Mr Kasoro said.

Some of the Ntoroko flood victims receive money provided by World Food Program on Wednesday at Kibuuku. Photo | ALEX ASHABA.

Ms Annet Tibigamba, a beneficiary from Kibuuku town council, expressed her gratitude to WFP. "Life has been difficult since August, but this food and money will help me sustain my family much better than before."

Breakdown of Assistance

Kanara sub-county: 1,328 households (6,640 people) to receive cash only

Butungama sub-county: 1,033 households (5,165 people) to receive food and cash

Rwebisengo sub-county: 321 households (1,605 people) to receive food and cash

Rwebisengo town council: 132 households (660 people) to receive food and cash

Nyakasenyi and Karondwa: 523 households (2,615 people) to receive food and cash