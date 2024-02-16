Ntoroko gets Shs2b medical centre

Residents and local leaders in Ntoroko District are elated by the inauguration of a Shs2 billion health facility in Rwebisengo Town Council.

The district in partnership with Outreach to Africa, a not-for-profit organization, built the facility to provide specialized medical services to the underserved communities.

The medical centre is expected to provide crucial services like heart care, ophthalmology, dental care, and X-ray diagnostics, which are lacking in the government healthcare infrastructure.

Mr William Kasoro, the district chairman, said the district being a hard-to-reach area, has struggled to provide improved healthcare services since its establishment in 2010, and patients have been travelling to Fort Portal or Kampala for better services.

"The quality of healthcare services in the community is going to improve. Our people have yearned for these services for years and our government facilities could not offer them. They have been travelling long distances for better health services, thus spending a lot of time and money," he said.

A dentist checks the teeth of Ntoroko District Chairman, Mr William Kasoro during the commissioning of OTA medical centre on Thursday. Photo | ALEX ASHABA

Mr Kasoro appealed to the Ministry of Health to allocate primary healthcare (PHC) resources to the facility to bring healthcare services closer to the people, addressing a critical need in the hard-to-reach areas of Ntoroko.

Dr Justus Badogo, the Acting District Health Officer (DHO) of Ntoroko, said: "As a district, we lack a district hospital and specialized doctors in certain departments. The timing of this new facility is opportune, and we anticipate it will bridge the gap in terms of specialized services. They have a machine for checking the heart (electrocardiogram-ECG), which will significantly address many health issues in our community."

Dr Alex Adaku, who represented the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine, said, the government is committed to ensuring the sustained functionality of the newly inaugurated facility for the delivery of quality healthcare.

"This investment here will not go unnoticed. I pledge to visit the facility to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to optimize its functionality. This includes coordinating the deployment of staff, securing medicines and other medical supplies, and establishing a robust maintenance plan. We shall work tirelessly to ensure that the facility delivers quality services," Dr Atwine said.