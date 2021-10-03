Ntungamo DHO collapses in sauna, dies

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

Ntungamo District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Richard Bakamuturaki has died after collapsing in a sauna at hotel in Ntungamo district.

The district acting deputy Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Fedelis Kizza confirmed the news on Sunday evening.

Dr Bakamuturaki collapsed after allegedly suffocating in the sauna at Ankole Resort Hotel where he had gone with friends at about 5:30pm.

Kizza says he was taken to Amazing Grace Clinic for first aid but he was pronounced dead before was admitted at the private health facility.

"He was in the sauna at Ankole Resort Hotel and spur. He lacked energy, possibly due to suffocation and collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby health facility, amazing Grace Clinic, but he was pronounced dead before being admitted. It's sad we have lost him," Mr Kizza told this this reporter.

The body was later taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.

Dr Bakamuturaki, 48, became Ntungamo DHO in 2012, replacing Dr John Karikwisya who retired in 2010. He had worked as Rakai DHO and project officer in the US-funded strengthening decentralization services project based in central and Eastern Uganda.

He is a survived by a wife and two children.

The district chairman, Mr Sam Mucunguzi described Dr Bakamuturaki as a committed health officer whose effort to cub infections, especially Covid-19, will be missed.

