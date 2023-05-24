Ntungamo District Engineer arrested over diverting water tank

The Inspectorate of Government on Tuesday arrested the Ntungamo District engineer in charge of the water department, Mr Dismus Tumushangye, accusing him of diverting government resources meant for public use to benefit individuals.

Mr Tumushangye is accused of diverting a community tank that was supposed to be constructed at a church in Rwebirerere- Buhara Parish, Ngoma Sub County. The said tank was instead constructed at the home of one Robert Buhungu.

The deputy IGG, Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, ordered the arrest following a field visit to the village with the residents complaining of the water situation and their disillusionment.

“We can’t live in this situation of impunity where individuals are bigger than the community as if there is no government. Imagine someone does this with sheer impunity and even the locals can’t access the tank to fetch some water. Whoever is involved in this must answer,” Ms Muhairwe said.

The project was among other over 20 allegedly mismanaged by the district that the IG is investigating.

Mr Tumushangye capitulated before the IG officials, DPC and the CAO and said the construction was done in error- promising to construct a new tank at his own cost to rectify the issue as he asked to be pardoned.

Ms Muhairwe noted the key negligence challenges in the Ntungamo District local government and promised to investigate all scandals and come up with key recommendations to end the increasing government funds hemorrhage.

Recently the district was found to have at least 32 non-existent health units on the wage bill system. Four years in a row, the district has been returning over Shs5 billion to the central treasury in the past financial years including wage bill funds. Key projects including schools, administrative units, water projects, have constantly been under the spotlight over shoddiness with several officials arrested during the investigations.