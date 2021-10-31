Ntungamo district leaders decry rampant office raids, computer theft

Ntungamo District officials inspect connections at the district headquarters on October 29, 2021.  PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

By  Perez Rumanzi

The Ntungamo District headquarters building has been placed under security alert following a series of theft of office computers and documents by suspected burglars.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.