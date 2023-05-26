Ntungamo engineer, auditor face interdiction over project mess

The Inspectorate of government has ordered the Ntungamo District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to interdict the acting district water officer Mr Dismus Tumushangye and the district senior internal auditor Mr Ezra Kwesigamukama as they investigate a mess in contract management and shoddy works on a water project and several road infrastructures.

“The inspectorate of government is conducting investigations into matters related to the diversion of public resources and shoddy works that were certified by officials of Ntungamo district local government. Our preliminary investigations have established that in the financial year 2021/2022, Ntungamo district planned to construct three Ferro water tanks at Ruyonza seed school, Rwebirere- Ruhara and Ngoma Church of Uganda. The water tank for Ngoma church of Uganda was diverted and constructed at the home of Mr Benon Bihungu, a businessman in the area,” reads in part the letter from IGG.

The letter dated May 25, 2023, and signed by the Deputy IGG, Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe further specifies that while the tank was supervised by Mr Tumushangye, it was fraudulently certified by Mr Kwesigamukama who indicated that the tank was constructed at its planned location.

They are also accused of presiding over poorly executed contracts on three roads in the district in contravention of the bills of quantities. The roads are; 14km Kagarama-Rukarango- Rwamabondo, 25km Omungyenyi-Kagugugu-Kashanda, and Kabagyenda-Kanyomozi- Rwakakoko-Nyaburiza-Rwera.

“There is a prima facie case against the two officers and their continued stay in office while investigations are ongoing will affect the investigations. The purpose of this communication, therefore, is to direct you to immediately interdict the aforementioned officials,” the letter further reads.