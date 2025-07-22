Ntungamo farmers reap big from solar irrigation project

Farmers in Ntungamo District are celebrating a surge in agricultural production following the installation of micro-irrigation schemes on their farms.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries launched the Micro-scale Irrigation Project in 2020 in the sub-counties of Ngoma, Nyakyera, Itojo, and the town councils of Rwahi-Rwentobo and Rubare, with support from the African Development Bank.

The irrigation systems, powered by solar panels and pumps, are typically installed at higher elevations on the farms to allow for easy water flow. Depending on their needs, farmers can choose between sprinkler and hosepipe irrigation systems.

The systems are provided to farmers who own at least five acres of land. Beneficiaries say the irrigation has enabled year-round farming, resulting in increased yields and improved quality of crops such as bananas, coffee, and seasonal vegetables.

Mr Emmanuel Arinaitwe, a coffee and tomato farmer from Itojo Sub-county, said installing sprinklers in his garden has shielded him from the effects of drought. “With irrigation, I no longer worry about early planting or the seasons. I’m in charge now — I don’t fear drought or rain. When I set my sprinklers, I’m assured of yields all year round,” he said.

Magic bullet

Mr Frank Sererio Bikwasizehi, a banana farmer from Nyakibigi in Ntungamo Municipality, described irrigation as a “magic bullet” that has revitalised his farm and become his retirement package.

“My energy was starting to fade, but this support has preserved my work and increased my yield,” he said. Mr John Muranga, a large-scale banana farmer in Rubaare Sub-county, said irrigation has significantly improved both the quantity and quality of his produce. “I enhanced the system provided by the government with some additional facilities. Since then, every section of my banana plantation receives water weekly or every 10 days.

The bananas have increased in size, and I’m very pleased,” he said. According to Mr Daniel Bwiino Amanya, the district senior water engineer and programme manager, 202 micro-irrigation schemes have been installed so far on a co-funding basis.

“The programme requires farmers to contribute 25 percent of the cost, while the government provides a 75 percent grant. Some farmers want larger systems, but government support is limited to Shs28 million per farmer. Farmers are free to build additional facilities if they wish,” he explained.

Background

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, less than 3 percent of Uganda’s arable land is under formal irrigation, leaving most farmers dependent on unpredictable rainfall patterns. However, recent government efforts, backed by development partners like the African Development Bank and the World Bank, have begun to shift this trajectory.