Ntungamo gets new JLOS officials

Ntungamo district leaders have received newly appointed officials to head courts, public prosecution and prisons service sectors composing the Justice Law and Order Sector (JLOS) following transfer of the old officials serving in the different portfolios in February.

The new officials were welcomed at a function held on Saturday at Ntungamo resort hotel with leaders calling for coordination to reduce crime rate.

“We’ve had serious challenges as Ntungamo in the past three years with our ranking in crime rate going high. In 2017 we were ranked 2nd crime district in the whole country and since then we have not disappointed.”

“Öur rating has kept in the single figure area. We must coordinate as politicians, security and enforcers of the law to cub this rate,” Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr George Bakunda said during the welcome and send off function for the new and old officials respectively.

Mr Gordon Muhimbise shall be the new chief Magistrate for Ntungamo Magisterial area- replacing Sarah Mponye while Ms Mariam Namubiru fits in for Mr Derrick Akera as Grade I Magistrate.

Mr Richard Muhereza replaces Ms Eunice Mbeine as Resident Senior State Attorney while Ms Annita Karungi replaces Mr Francis Lwanga who has since been transferred to Mubuku prisons.

Mr Bakunda asked the new officials to avoid conflicting but rather unite in serving the people of Ntungamo to tame crime.

Ms Mponye said courts should go hard on conflicts and crime.

“The challenge here as well as many other districts in Ankole which I was told while here include theft for cattle, coffee, bananas, and other food stuffs. These may be petty crimes but they directly affect wealth of the common person. We have a duty as courts to protect people from losing their wealth,” She said.

South Ankole diocesan secretary Rev Can Yoram Ntoreine cautioned the leaders against misusing their offices and being masters of gross corruption in government.

This he says leaves a wanting population that remains angry even when conflicts are seemingly resolved.

