Ntungamo hailstorm affected schools get 232 iron sheets

Two schools in Ntungamo District have received 116 iron sheets each as a relief aid from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) for classrooms whose roofs were blown off by hailstorms in 2021.

Rukungu Primary school in Rubaare Sub County and Rwentobo Primary School in Ruhaama County received the iron sheets on Monday.

Delivering the iron sheets at Rukungu Primary School, the Rushenyi County MP Naome Kabasharira expressed concern over failure by authorities to follow up promised projects from the central government.

“These projects you see us bringing are a result of serious lobbying. It is through counter lobbying that many other people are eyeing the same projects. So if you just write and leave the letters without follow up, it would never be delivered. When you request for anything, ensure its followed up until it’s delivered,” Ms Kabasharira said.

The roof of Rukungu Primary School was blown off in December 2021 during downpour. The only permanent building at Rwentobo Primary School that is only 100 meters from the Uganda-Rwanda Border was also devastated and children have been mainly studying under improvised classrooms and under trees.

Rukungu Primary School head teacher Elly Kamukama said “while the iron sheets were a relief to the school, reconstruction of the destroyed classrooms needed more parents and well-wishers funding as the school lacks capacity to have the iron sheets put up.”