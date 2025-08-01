Ntungamo leaders blame porous borders, unregulated sex work for HIV surge

Leaders in Ntungamo District are blaming the increase in new HIV infections on growing urban centers and illegal immigrant sex workers from DR Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi who frequent bars and other gathering places across the district.

They claim that the expansion of urban areas is fueling prostitution and promiscuity, leading to a rise in high-risk populations.

Ntungamo district health educator, Mr Nesterio Twesigye, reports that at least 300 new infections are detected in voluntary testing clients in the five health sub-districts every quarter, resulting in over 1,000 new cases annually for the past three years.

"We are located in an area with a significant problem. 300 people test positive every three months, which translates to over 1,000 new cases every year, primarily in town councils," Twesigye said.

He identified Nyamukana, Rubaare, Rwentobo, Rwahi, Kitwe, Kafunjo-Mirama, Rwashamaire, and Nyamunuka town councils as key areas contributing to the spread of HIV/AIDS due to high rates of new infections.

A report presented to the HIV/AIDS coordination committee revealed that over 17,000 people are receiving anti-retroviral treatment (ART) in the district, with 800 new initiates between July 2024 and June 2025.

Rubaare town council has the highest number of new infections, attributed to its busy nature and high volume of transnational travelers. The report noted that 2,015 people, including 29 expectant mothers, were enrolled on ART at Rubaare Health Centre IV during the reporting period.

Grace Twinomugisa, Ntungamo district secretary for health, highlighted the challenge of unregulated sex work and porous borders.

"Bars import girls from neighboring countries, and men flock to buy from the new ones. This is a significant challenge," she said.

Bright Joga, Rwentobo/Rwahi town council clerk, emphasized the need for security to regulate entry points and penalize those involved in the sex trade.

"Men get excited about new faces, and this kind of work needs to be regulated. Security must prevent illegal sex trade, especially with women crossing borders and being sold at bars and lodges," Joga said.

The report also noted that some people dropped out of ART due to negative publicity surrounding the withdrawal of USAID funding.

Ntungamo assistant RDC, Dan Twongyeirwe, urged the district to prioritize HIV/AIDS funding in their work plans, rather than relying on unpredictable donors.



