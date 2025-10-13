Ntungamo Muslims, district leaders clash over land

A land dispute between the Ntungamo Muslim community and the Ntungamo District Local Government has sparked security and political controversy, prompting intervention from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Muslim leaders accuse the local government of grabbing land allocated to them in the 1970s and attempting to sell it to private individuals.

"For over 15 years now, we have been fighting to have full access to our land but the district administration has been against us," said Hajji Hakim Kibonge, a Muslim leader in the area. "The politicians at the district level are conniving with local leaders at Rugarama Sub County and want to take the land, unfortunately, they want to sell it to private individuals. Every time our people want to use the land, they are arrested, and everyone seems to be against us."

The disputed land is over 100 acres and Hajji Kibonge claims that they have the necessary documentation.

"We were allocated here (District Muslim Mosque centre- Ntungamo town) in the 1920s, but a few years ago, we saw National Forest Authority (NFA) come and erect mark stones in front of our buildings claiming they are in a forest reserve," said Hajji Swaleh Kashangirwe, the Ntungamo District Khadi. "We also had a conflict with some neighbours. In Rweikiniro, people had grabbed over 50 per cent of our land, now the district wants to take even the one we thought was secure."

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has stepped in to address the issue, with Hajji Musa Lukandwa, the presidential assistant in charge of mobilisation and security, urging Muslims to remain calm and fight for their rights without thinking they are being attacked because of their religion.

"There was a time when all Muslim leaders were moving with bond forms from police in their pockets, until Gen Kahinda (Minister for Internal Affairs) intervened," Hajji Lukandwa said. "If they were not suspects of terrorism, it was because they were fighting for their land. It's becoming different, and government is attending to different factors. I believe most of these grievances will be addressed."

Representing the Minister for Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Willis Byarugaba noted the Muslims' concerns and asked them to avoid religionising their issues. "I believe no one is taking your land because you are Muslims," he said.

"Like there are thieves anywhere, we also need to find out much and resolve these matters. Fortunately, some are in court."

The leaders accused the district leadership of not acting when called upon and instead siding with land grabbers.

The Ntungamo RDC, Ms Miriam Kagaiga, noted that some issues are beyond their jurisdiction, making them remain observers.



