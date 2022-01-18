Ntungamo OWC officer laid to rest

Gen John Mateeka leads a team of OWC officials who eulogised the deceased Maj Emmanuel Muhwezi (inset) on January 17, 2022. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

By  Perez Rumanzi

What you need to know:

  • Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers hailed Maj Emmanuel Muhwezi as a hardworking man. 
  • Survived by a wife and six children, the 68-year-old Maj Nuhwezi was buried at his home in Nyamitooma, Rwashamaire Town Council in Ntungamo on January 17. 

Several UPDF officers have described the late Maj Emmanuel Muhwezi as “a dedicated and exceptional service man who never gave excuses to avoid deployment and worked all his life to fulfill the mandate of the institution he served.”

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.