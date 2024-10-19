Ntungamo pastor, two others remanded over murder

The Ntungamo Magistrate's Court on Thursday remanded three suspects including a pastor for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and gruesome murder of 1-year, 10-month-old Ariho Elijah and 19-year-old Ainembabazi Mellon.

The victims were residents of Nyakyeera Town Council and Nyakishenyi sub-county, respectively in Rukungiri District.

The three suspects have been identified as Innocent Namanya, 33, a businessman and resident of Kirera cell, Rwoho Town Council, Ntungamo District, who is also the biological father of the deceased child, Janepher Nuwahereza, 33, an Apostle at Healers Church Ministry in Karama Kafunjo, Mirama Hills Town Council, and the second wife of Namanya, and Alex Mutesigensi, 34, a boda boda rider hired to transport the kidnapper.

The trio faces three counts of kidnap and murder. Prosecution contends that Namanya plotted the kidnap and subsequent murder of his biological son with his second wife, Apostle Nuwahereza.

Prosecution further contends that Namanya on October 6, 2024, hired Ainembabazi Mellon to kidnap his child from the mother, Create Natukunda, during a church service at Kahinja Church of Nazareth in Nyakyeera Town Council.

However, Ainembabazi resisted handing over the victim to the boda boda rider after realising the plan was to kill the child and instead took the child to her home in Nyakishenyi, Rukungiri District.

However, the suspects tracked her down and killed her. They then packed her body in a sack filled with stones and threw both bodies into the Kanyehunde-Nyarwanya-Rubaare waters.

The bodies were later retrieved by police and taken to Itojo Hospital for autopsy.

Investigations revealed that Namanya and Natukunda had ongoing domestic violence issues and their matter was in court.

Grade One Magistrate Edgar Kakuru noted, "I hope you have heard the charges, but this court lacks jurisdictions, so you will be tried in the High Court."

The trio was remanded to Kiburara-Nyarubaare government prison until November 28 for further mention of the case.

Some Christians from Healers Church Ministry expressed shock, recalling Apostle Nuwahereza's recent sermon: "She revealed she had a divine dream that she would be arrested for nothing, but God would deliver her."