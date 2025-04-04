Ntungamo returns Shs5b annually despite understaffing

The chief administrative officer (CAO) of Ntungamo District, Mr Fedelis Kizza, has expressed concern over the lack of essential personnel in the district, despite returning at least Shs5 billion to the treasury every year. Mr Kizza in an interview with the Monitor on Monday said the money that is returned to the treasury is meant to fill the staffing gaps in the administration but because of poor planning, it is left unutilised.

“We have not been planning effectively for some of these things, and when money comes we find we cannot plan and spend at the same time. But we realise that the centre provides us with Indicative Planning Figures which we must work around. I hope we shall do much to stop that hemorrhage,” he said.

He said in the Financial Year 2021/2022, Shs5b which was intended to recruit staff and pay the retiring employees was sent back to the treasury as the staffing gaps keep widening. Mr Mathias Ndifuna, the former Ntungamo CAO who handed over office on March 20, said the district has been operating at 45 percent workforce with shortage of substantive deployments.

“There are very few workers here, we are operating at 45 percent. You must treat each worker well that they do perform. Only 38 percent of these officers are substantially appointed, the rest are in acting positions, this should be resolved,” he said.

The district has struggled to appoint a district engineer since the death of Joseph Mucunguzi in 2009 who was the first engineer. The principal engineer, district education officer, principal educational officer, district internal auditor are among the officers that the district has failed to recruit. The Ntungamo Sub-county councillor, Mr Naboth Mpirerwe, who is also the former secretary for finance and administration in the district , said the returned funds are a result of laxity and mismanagement at the executive.

Mr Mpirerwe said the district has 35 sub-counties and town councils but only 13 sub-county chiefs are substantively appointed, out of 248 primary school head teachers, only 150 head teachers are substantively appointed and this creates gaps in service delivery. In Financial Year 2021/2022, Shs4.6b was sent back, in 2022/2023 Shs9.3b, 2023/2024 Shs6.2b and around Shs4.8b is projected to return back to the treasury this Financial Year 2024/2025 as it cannot be utilised in the remaining period. On March 28, the district executive committee presented a Shs70.6b budget for the Financial Year 2025/2026 with the recruitment of key employees prioritised.