Ntungamo waits for electricity for five years

At least four villages in Ntungamo Municipality have decried delayed electricity supply in their homes despite being connected five years ago.

Residents claim that the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in 2017 connected about 25km of electricity lines to Mpama, Nyamisha, Orubare and Nyakihanga villages .

According to local leaders, about 8,000 residents have been affected after the contractors allegedly vandalised the transformers a few days after completing the project.

“We have engaged Umeme, REA, and Uganda Electricity Transmission Company to connect electricity to these areas, but [nothing has been done],” Mr Jacob Kafureka, the municipality mayor, said last week.

He added: “The explanation we got from REA is that the contractors vandalised the lines because they were not fully paid. And the municipal council has also engaged the Ministry of Energy, but the issues are still unresolved.”

Stranded

The eastern division chairperson, Mr Elias Beinomugisha Kakyafu, said the delay has left residents helpless.

“It is now five years since we see poles and wires. People are helpless, they would have instead not connected us because we are still lobbying to have power like others,” he said.

Mr Geofrey Mwesigye, a resident of Nyamisha cell, called for action against vandalism.

“People are thinking of breaking down the line and using the poles for firewood and wires for clothes drying racks. The transformers were vandalised, but no one has ever been arrested,” he said.

The REA spokesperson, Ms Patricia Litho, said the unresolved issues at the agency will soon be sorted out.

“We have passed through a lot as the agency, investigations, suspension of budget and freezing of finances as well as Covid-19. People have to be patient, we are recovering and we shall deal with the situation,” Ms Litho said.

Umeme spokesperson, Mr Stephen Illungole, last year said REA was responsible for the vandalised transformers during the warranty period before commissioning of lines and therefore cannot be responsible for the repairs or activation.