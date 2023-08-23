Number of Kenyan tourists visiting Uganda increases by 40,000

A new report released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reveals that the number of Kenyan tourists who visited Uganda in the year ending December 2022 increased by 40,000 from 336,294 in 2021 to 376,294.

The increasing interest of Kenyans visiting the country is mainly due to various events that take place in the country such as golf and rugby tournaments, festivals and music concerts.

“Kenya is Uganda’s leading source market for tourists, however, Uganda is Kenya’s second biggest source market for tourists,” the report indicates.

The report findings were released by Ambassador Paul Mukumbya consul general of the Republic of Uganda in Mombasa during the launch of the second Uganda-Kenya coast tourism conference.

“For Ugandans, the main reason for visiting Kenya is to enjoy beaches and coastal scenery and features, attend meetings and also for educational purposes,” he said.

According to him, there is a growing number of Ugandans who visit Kenya to have their weddings or spend their honeymoon at some of the coastal hotels.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr John Mulimba said tourism forms a very significant part of Uganda’s economy.

“It contributes more than 7 per cent of our National GDP and it employs a significant number of people directly or indirectly ranging from government, private sector, education tourism, leisure events promoters, professional associations, and individuals to training institutions,” he said.

He encouraged missions abroad to incorporate tourism within their strategic plans and annual work plans.

He said the county possesses some unique tourism products like Namugongo Martyrs Shrines, the Source of River Nile, and rich culture among others; that can be used to make it one of the world’s leading tourist destinations.