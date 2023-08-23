Number of Kenyan tourists visiting Uganda increases by 40,000

L-R: State Minister for foreign affairs John Mulimba, State Minister for Tourism Henry Mugarura and Kenya's high commissioner to Uganda George Owino at the launch of the second Uganda-Kenya tourism conference. Photo | Silvia Katushabe  

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

  • The increasing interest of Kenyans visiting the country is mainly due to various events that take place in the country such as golf and rugby tournaments, festivals and music concerts.

A new report released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reveals that the number of Kenyan tourists who visited Uganda in the year ending December 2022 increased by 40,000 from 336,294 in 2021 to 376,294.

“Kenya is Uganda’s leading source market for tourists, however, Uganda is Kenya’s second biggest source market for tourists,” the report indicates.

