Number of loan defaulters in Kalangala Oil Palm Sacco surge

The management of Ssese Oil Palm Growers Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (SOPAG SACCO) has raised a red flag over the surging number of loan defaults, which threatens the organisation’s stability and prospects.

According to Sacco's 2024 annual report, the Portfolio at Risk (PAR), which is the percentage of loans at risk of default, has risen to 10.4 percent, up from 7.3 percent in 2023. This increase reverses earlier gains, when the Sacco’s PAR had fallen from 14 percent in 2022.

The rise in defaults has sparked concern about the cooperative’s ability to continue supporting oil palm farmers as it was originally intended.

Mr George Wilson Muwereza, the board chairperson of SOPAG Sacco, attributes the trend partly to high interest rates.

"Since farming isn’t like other businesses, our farmers borrow heavily. With our interest rate of 18 percent, which farmers say is high, it takes them a long time to pay back the money, often beyond the three years we give them, and that’s why the defaults are increasing," he explained during an interview on Tuesday

Mr Muwereza further noted that while loan disbursements have grown, member savings and share capital have not kept the same pace.

"We disbursed Shs9.9 billion in loans to 1,330 members in 2024, up from Shs6.49 billion in 2023. However, member savings only grew from Shs1.01 billion to Shs1.15 billion, and share capital from Shs498 million to just Shs630 million," he added.

The Sacco membership has grown from 613 members in 2019 to 1,330 in 2024.

Mr David Z Javiira, a local oil palm farmer from Kagulube Parish in Mugoye Sub-County, says many farmers lack financial literacy and borrow without clear repayment plans.

"Many [farmers] invest in non-income-generating assets like houses, cars, and school fees instead of reinvesting in their businesses. They end up relying solely on oil palm harvests, which sometimes fail or delay," he explained.



A recent Sacco supervisory board report confirmed the lack of financial literacy among oil palm farmers and recommended stricter loan assessments and expanded financial literacy training. However, Sacco managers maintain that strict assessments are already in place.

Kalangala District Commercial Officer, Mr Cyprian Kavuma, blamed poor loan management on farmers' reluctance to attend training sessions.

"Before borrowing money, members need to understand whether their investments will generate enough returns. Unfortunately, many skip training sessions and later make serious mistakes," he said.

Mr Diamond Chanchoo, the chairperson of Ssese Oil Palm Growers Cooperative, cautioned against extending the loan repayment period to five years as suggested by some members.

"My view is to first keep it at three years, lower the interest rate, and observe the repayment trend. If it improves, then consider extending it to five years, alongside financial literacy programs," he advised.

The Sacco manager at the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority (UMRA), Mr Tibbs Orikiriza, acknowledged that while SOPAG SACCO’s rising defaults are worrying, recovery is possible with tighter loan management.

"A strong credit policy, thorough assessments, and good follow-up can still stabilise the situation," he said.

Mr Muwereza said SOPAG Sacco is implementing several measures, including the introduction of mobile money banking to ease loan repayments and insured loans to safeguard against potential defaults.

“We are also negotiating a Shs5 billion loan from our umbrella farmers' cooperative, SOPAGCO, which holds government dividend funds. We plan to use that money to lower our interest rate from 18 percent to 10 percent , making it easier for farmers to repay over a possible five-year term," he explained.

Additional steps include lowering the minimum share capital requirement from Shs30,000 to Shs10,000 to encourage membership, and introducing a Shs1,500 facilitation fee per share to boost SACCO operations.



The Sacco's income is projected to rise to Shs2.3 billion by the end of 2025, but its surplus is expected to fall sharply from 864 million in 2024 to just Shs42.5 million. Despite these challenges, Sacco leaders remain optimistic.

"We still believe in the power of cooperative finance. Every member must play their part: save regularly, borrow responsibly, and repay on time," Mr Muwereza emphasized.

Many Saccos in Masaka Sub region which were initially performing well are currently struggling to stay afloat due to alleged mismanagement while others have since collapsed as a result of loan defaulters.