Numeracy rates decline due to lockdown - Uneb

Children study using a radio at home last year. Uneb notes that many learners in rural areas missed out on these tools.  PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Half of primary school learners sampled said they never had time to study during the lockdown because of engagement in house chores and casual labour.

A  new study by the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has reported a decline in the proficiency of learners in literacy and numeracy rates at primary level, due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to the continued closure of schools.
Findings from the research conducted on the effects of Covid-19 on teaching and learning show that there was a drop in numeracy of learners by 13.4 percent from 54.6 percent in 2018 to 41.2 percent this year.
Uneb also reported a drop in literacy rate of learners by 4.7 percent from 31.8 percent in 2018 to 27 percent this year.

