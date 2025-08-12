NUP accuses UPDF of removing posters in Entebbe

Members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, Entebbe chapter, have decried the tearing down of their posters, allegedly by soldiers from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Ms Lilliane Babirye, who is seeking to contest for the Member of Parliament position on the NUP ticket, said the soldiers are allegedly hired by members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to remove opposition candidates' posters in the municipality.

"We are reliably informed that the military, in connivance with the NRM, are removing our posters. Our posters are put up in the evening, and the following day, they are removed. You're using military trucks to come and remove our posters. This is breaking the law; it is depriving us of our freedom. We are all Ugandans who must have equal respect and equal political rights," she said.

Ms Babirye made the remarks during the launch of the "Hands Off My Poster" campaign held by the Entebbe NUP chapter in Entebbe on Tuesday.

"You're trying to put an image out there, and to people arriving in the country, that NRM is the only party existing in Entebbe, which is totally wrong, yet you remove our posters that we have pinned across the municipality," she said.

Ms Babirye warned that the party will be forced to deface posters of NRM candidates if the army allegedly doesn’t desist from removing the posters.

"We are going to rally the people of Entebbe to pick tins of paint and paint all your posters black if this vice does not stop. Men in uniform should not get involved in partisan politics. Why are you leaving your roles and looking out for our posters?" she said.

The Entebbe Division B chairperson, Mr Richard Sekyondo, said their mobilization efforts, as the country gears up for next year's elections, have allegedly been marred by military personnel.

"We are moving in fear; they beat up and arrest our youths, destroy our campaign materials at night. These acts should stop. A true peaceful democracy is measured by how members of the opposition are treated, but now just being a member of NUP is a crime," he said.

When contacted, the UPDF Director of Defence Public Information (DDPI), Major General Felix Kulayigye, told Daily Monitor that he was unaware of any military personnel defacing or removing posters in Entebbe.

"You're telling me news; I'm not aware. Have they shown you any evidence? If they don't show you evidence, you're running with hot air. I call that politicking, and I cannot answer until they produce evidence, then I will investigate who did it," he said.

The Entebbe NRM chairperson, Mr Stephen Kabuye, told the Monitor that he wasn’t aware of any defacing of opposition posters in the municipality. "I didn’t know about it; I'm just hearing it for the first time now."



