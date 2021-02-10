NUP agents return Shs25m allowances to Bobi

By Irene Abalo Otto More by this Author

National Unity Platform, (NUP) leaders from Mukono District on Monday surprised their party president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, by returning Shs25m meant for facilitation of polling agents during the recently concluded elections.

In the run up to the elections, money was a top priority for most leaders to either carry their party flag or campaign for their candidates.

On polling day in Kiwatule Zone, Nakawa West, some polling agents refused to hand in declaration of results forms for their candidates because they had not been given the promised lunch and transport allowance of Shs20,000.

“If you want to see the commitment of the people of Mukono, I have come prepared (to show you). The secretariat (NUP) improvised and gave us Shs25m to use to protect your votes. But we have brought back the money. The people said they could not take the money to protect your votes because the votes are not for Bobi but for the people,” Ms Betty Nambooze, the Mukono Municipality MP, said.

Mr Kyagulanyi had hosted leaders from Mukono District at his home in Magere, Wakiso District on Monday as he prepares for his election petition hearing against President Museveni by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

“We were prepared to give up our lives for you. We know that some of our supporters are still in prison. We guarded your votes for free. No one asked for even Shs1,000. Instead, some people wanted to give us money. They would come to my home to give me money to bring to you,” Ms Nambooze added.

Mr. Kyagulanyi expressed shock learning that NUP leaders from Mukono had returned the money

“While we go to court and seek every legal remedy, I would like to say that the people will have the final say [court of public opinion]. It [the struggle for freedom] is not over until President Museveni is out,” he said.

Election

Mr Kyagulanyi insists he won the January 14 presidential election.

NUP polling agents were deployed in most parts of the country to guard against any irregularity during the voting process and return to their bosses with signed declaration of results forms from polling stations where they were assigned.

Mr Kyagulanyi welcomed the good gesture by the newly elected NUP leaders and urged them to work for the people who elected them into office.

He said the people will judge them by the fruits of their works to either be re-elected in their positions or dropped.

Mr Elisa Mukasa, the Mukono Municipality mayor-elect, said: “Everybody in Uganda is ready for change in leadership. Leaders made an agreement with voters when they were elected that they will lead together. We should not deviate from the values for which people elected us to represent them.”

Despite being a new political player in Uganda’s political space, NUP won a majority of leadership positions in what political analysts now refer to as the ‘NUP wave’ in central Uganda.

But Kyagulanyi dismissed such assumptions saying NUP is present and has massive support in the whole country.

The party has 61 Members of Parliament and as the majority opposition number, they are to elect a Leader of Opposition in the 11th Parliament.

Mr Kyagulanyi says he planned for NUP to be the government in power, not the main Opposition.

“We do not talk in terms of if, we talk in terms of when. When the Supreme Court of Uganda decides like we expect it to annul this election, we shall go back to the polls and the people of Uganda like they asserted their voices will assert their voices again. I will be president of Uganda..,” Mr Kyagulanyi c told Daily Monitor on Monday.

In the January 14, 2021 presidential elections, President Museveni was declared by the Electoral Commission as the president- elect with 58 per cent of the votes while Mr Kyagulanyi got 34 per cent.

Uganda is expected to swear in a president on Wednesday May 12, 2021.

