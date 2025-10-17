NUP begs its way to IPOD

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has officially written to the leadership of the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) seeking admission to become a member.

In an October 13 letter, seen by this publication, NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya informed the IPOD Executive Director, Dr Lawrence Sserwambala Kabagabe, that the party was ready to become an abiding member.

“In response to your letter dated October 10, 2025, in the absence of a special format, please treat this as the formal expression of interest,” the letter reads in part.

It adds: “Regarding the objectives, principles and values, the National Unity Platform believes in the genuine implementation of the objectives, principles and values stated in the memorandum, including patriotism and accountability; democracy and good governance; institutional integrity of political parties; effective participation of women, youth and other special interest groups in political processes; observance of fundamental human rights and freedoms; the strengthening of electoral laws and processes; and fair competition through free and fair elections.”

NUP officials were not available for comment by press time yesterday, but Dr Kabagabe confirmed receiving the letter, which he said had already been forwarded to IPOD members.

“Now that they have written officially, we have sent the letter to the secretary generals of different political parties, and soon the IPOD Council will convene to discuss the admission of the new member,” he said.

Should the Council approve NUP’s request, Dr Kabagabe said a special IPOD summit would then be convened to formally usher in the party.

Mr Rubongoya’s request came three days after Dr Kabagabe had, in an October 10 letter, advised him to write to the IPOD Council secretary seeking admission in line with Article 5.2.7.

He said: “Article 5.2.7 provides that ‘a political party eligible to join IPOD shall express its interest in writing to the Secretary to the Council,’ where a party is expected to state its intent....”

Formerly a private institution, IPOD became a department under the National Consultative Forum (NCF) after President Museveni assented to the Political Parties and Organisations (Amendment) Act, 2025, which Parliament passed in July.

The new law made IPOD and the Forum for Non-Represented Political Parties and Organisations members of the NCF and defined their functions. It also mandated all political parties represented in Parliament to subscribe to IPOD in order to access funding currently channelled through the NCF.

Bunyole East MP Yusuf Mutembuli, who led the team that introduced the amendment, said the previous law did not adequately address the conduct of political parties that disregard the principles of tolerance, dialogue and peaceful co-existence as required under the Political Parties and Organisations Act.

“When political parties commit to these principles, it reduces the likelihood of conflicts, violence or divisive politics...” he said.

After the law was passed and signed, NUP initially refused to join IPOD, describing it as a “money-minting scheme.”

However, last week, after the government released Shs10b for political parties, including Shs1.4b for NUP, pending its admission to IPOD, the party changed its stance.

The party also petition the High Court, accusing the government of excluding it from funding.

Mr Rubongoya told NTV earlier this month that NUP was initially hesitant to join IPOD because it was then a private company limited by guarantee, and did not assist the party when its members were being abducted by security operatives.

“When they realised that we had refused to join IPOD, they, in a very irregular way, brought a law in Parliament amending the Political Parties and Organisations Act, which made IPOD a department of the National Consultative Forum where we are already members. In fact, our National Treasurer is the Vice Chairperson of NCF,” he said.

The new development means that once admitted, NUP will participate in all IPOD activities.