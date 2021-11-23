Prime

NUP calls for better welfare of security forces

Police officers inspect Police housing units in Uganda recently. 

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • The party said many members of security agencies have low morale because they are poorly paid and live in dilapidated houses.

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has tasked the government to increase the welfare of security personnel to motivate them to fight terrorism and other crimes.

