NUP choice of flag bearers box Kyagulanyi into tight corner

The move by the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party to opt for consensus instead of outright party primaries to select its flagbearers ahead of the 2026 polls has generated more chaos than solutions. While the move was meant to cut costs, save time and ensure peace within the leadership, it has now left embittered those who have been dropped as flagbearers for the various positions. NUP, which is fighting to establish its footprint across the country, released on Tuesday a roll of candidates selected to contest for the various positions for councillors in municipalities and sub-counties, except for MPs. But in some districts like Arua Central Division and Arua District, the aspirants are still waiting to know what fate awaits them.

In Arua City, the NUP chairperson, Arua Central Division, Ms Night Asara, on Monday said no one had been endorsed and they were waiting for the headquarters to make the announcement. She said Mr Habib Asega Jogoo, and Mr Jackson Obindu are vying for the Arua Central Division seat. Mr Asega was among the 35 suspects who were tortured during the 2018 Arua Municipality by-election that saw him arrested and taken to Gulu for court trial. At that time, he was one of the mobilisers for Mr Kassiano Wadri, who contested on Independent ticket, but was backed by NUP, while Obindu is a first-time contender, though he was an active mobiliser for the party.





Defections

Arua City, which became a political hotbed for NUP during the 2018 by-election, has also seen defections from party members who previously coordinated their activities. Top among them is Mr Lawrence Alionzi, a former Makerere University guild president who ran on the NUP party ticket, but has now crossed to NRM and won in the party primaries for Arua City mayoral race. In Maracha District, the NUP party aspirant for the LC5 chairperson, Mr Fred Adriko, sailed through unopposed. Mr Adriko said with their strong party structures, youthful energy, and the people’s demand for accountability, his chances of winning are high.

“We shall fight corruption with full transparency, fix roads and bridges, improve schools and health centres, and empower youth and women with skills and opportunities," Mr Adriko added.

Central

Mr Isma Ntambi, the Kayunga District Councillor for Kayunga Town Council, who was seeking re-election on the NUP party card, claimed the party leadership had endorsed only friends without consideration for those with strong grassroots support. “Because of this, I have nothing to do but to contest as an independent candidate,” Mr Ntambi said.

Divisionism is rife

Ms Rehema Namulondo, who was seeking the NUP party flag for re-election as Kayunga District councillor for Kayunga Town Council, questioned the criteria used for selection and vowed to bounce back as an independent candidate in next year's election for the same position. In the island district of Kalangala, at least four aspirants who were denied party tickets raised similar concerns. Among them is Mr Richard Katumba, the former NUP district spokesperson and current district speaker. He had sought the party flag for the LC5 chairperson seat. Other losers included Ronald Jamba, the incumbent, who was contesting for the district councillor seat for Kalangala Town Council, and two more from Bwendero in Bujjumba Sub-county.

By press time, the aggrieved aspirants had not announced their next political move.

Allegiance to the party

Meanwhile, Mr Richard Kiggundu, another aspirant who contested for the LC5 chairperson flag, accepted the outcome and pledged loyalty to the party.

“I’m a member of NUP and I don’t intend to stand. I will go by what the party has decided,” he told Daily Monitor on Monday. The party members also pointed to errors in the list of those endorsed to carry the party flag. One glaring mistake involved Mr Javiira Nsubuga, who had expressed interest in the LC3 chairperson position for Kalangala Town Council. But his name appeared twice, among those selected to contest for the post of town council LC3 councillor and LC3 chairperson for Kalangala Town Council.

NUP responds

Mr Ben Saabwe, the NUP registrar for Bujjumba Constituency in Kalangala, acknowledged the discrepancies and reassured members that corrections would be made. “There were some errors, but they are being addressed to ensure the right candidates are reflected,” Mr Saabwe said. In Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District, the incumbent LC3 chairperson, Mr Ronald Kalema, said the decision by his party surprised him. “Unlike other districts where names of flagbearers were shared in a formal way, those for Busiro South constituency came on a WhatsApp group.

I entirely disagree with the way they conducted the process,” he said. Mr Kalema added:“They asked for our academic qualifications, and I was the most qualified, but they gave the ticket to someone else. Up to now, they have not given me reasons why I was denied the ticket yet I am a star performer. I will contest on an Independent ticket.” In Mukono Municipality, Mr Elisa Nkoyoyo, who was eyeing the party ticket for the mayoral seat, declined to reveal his next step. “I cannot reveal now what my next step is, but come on Friday when I will speak to journalists," he said.

Kigezi region

In Kigezi Sub-region, Mr Moses Arineitwe said although many people have expressed interest in running on the party ticket, they were still verifying them to avoid handing the flag to self-seekers. The 2024 Census shows that Kigezi Sub-region has six districts and 16 constituencies with a population of 1,787,231 people.

Dissatisfaction

In Mbale, Mr Mutwalibi Zandya, who contested for the NUP flag for Mbale City mayoral seat but lost to Mr Musa Mansa, said the vetting committee of the party did not do enough research. “They did not do enough background check on the aspirants. The people in Mbale are wondering why they gave the flag to another person yet on the ground I am more popular and loved,” he said. Mr Zandya, who formerly served as mayor for the then Mbale Municipality and as mayor for a short time, said he would contest as an Independent. “My people have asked me to contest as an Independent, and I am coming back. The party made an error,” he said.

Those who missed tickets

Some of those who missed the party cards include the Rev Peter Bakaluba Mukasa, the incumbent LC5 chairperson; Mr Tonny Bwanika, the councillor for Seeta A in Goma Division; Mr Julius Semakula, the incumbent direct district councillor for Nsuube,Kauga and Namumira wards. Others are Mr Jamil Yiga, the incumbent LC3 chairperson of Kyampiisi Sub-county; Mr Jimmy Kalinda, the incumbent direct district councillor for Gulu and Ntawo wards. Mr William Makumbi, the deputy municipal mayor and Mr Rogers Banya, the deputy municipal speaker, Mr Jeff Kasawuzi, who was eyeing chairperson Mukono Central Division seat, Mr John Ssembunya, and the incumbent councillor for Ntawo Ward in Mukono Municipality.

Tooro

NUP party coordinator and team leader for Tooro Sub-region, Mr Innocent Natukunda Bitariho, said 110 people “picked interest to run on the NUP ticket for local government positions, and that most of them are unopposed”. In Kyenjojo District, several candidates received the NUP flag for town council leadership positions. They included Mr Samuel Baguma for Kyenjojo Town Council, Mr Gamukama Bamuroho for Mabira Town Council, and Mr Deogratious Kabareebe for Kyankwanzi Sub-county.

Mr Bitariho said the endorsements of NUP flagbearers across the sub-region covered positions for district councillors, sub-county councillors, and sub-county town council chairpersons. He said Fort Portal City got the most endorsements with 25 people, Kyenjojo District 18, Kamwenge 12, Kabarole 9, Bunyangabu 20, Kyegegwa 11, and Kitagwenda District 5. Mr Bitariho said vetting will only be necessary for parliamentary seats, where more than one candidate has expressed interest. “It is only for MP seats where we expect some vetting. For instance, in Kyenjojo District’s Mwenge South, where we have Mr William Kyomya and Mr George William Musabe ,” Mr Bitariho said.

Eastern

Mr Muhammed Musisi Kibugudo, the former NUP flagbearer for Jinja City South Division mayoral race, has voiced his disappointment with the party leadership after being denied the party ticket for the upcoming elections. Mr Kibugudo said he was shocked by the party’s decision to hand the flag to someone he considers a junior member of NUP. "I was the regional chairperson for this party when it was still a pressure group under 'People Power. The person they have now given the card to was at that time in the Conservative Party. I’m in shock that the party has chosen to reward him," Mr Kibugudo said. He expressed concern over the commitment of Mr Simon Kasirye, the newly selected flagbearer, stating that Mr Kasirye had returned to the Conservative Party shortly after losing the NUP ticket in the 2021 elections.

Mr Kibugudo also questioned why the party would choose someone who came in 8th place in the previous elections, while he finished second after allegedly being cheated of his victory. He said the voters are urging him to run as an Independent candidate. He said his loyalty to NUP had come at a personal cost, including the arrest of family members and physical abuse that left him injured.

Reported by Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma, Robert Elema, Robert Muhereza, Fred Wambede, Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Fred Muzaale, David Sekayinga, Abubaker Kirunda, Alex Ashaba & Jessica Sabano.



